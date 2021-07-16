Americans are viciously divided along ideological lines at the moment, and a recent Bright Line Watch and YouGov poll shows that many people want out of the United States.

The survey asked 2,750 Americans from June 16 to 26 about a variety of issues, including if the United States should break apart into separate regional countries.

“Would you support or oppose [your state] seceding from the United States to join a new union with [list of states in new union]?” the poll asked.

When broken down by Democrats, Republicans and independents in each region, the results were depressing but not surprising.

In the South, 66 percent of Republicans and 50 percent of independents believe their region should split from the rest of the United States — with 44 percent overall support.

The blue Pacific and Northeast regions had 39 and 34 percent support for secession, respectively.

In these two regions, Democrats took the cake with 47 percent supporting secession in the Pacific and 39 percent in the Northeast.

As for the Mountain and Heartland regions, their numbers were 32 and 34 percent overall, with no political affiliation above 43 percent support.

But Bright Line Watch noted that respondents likely do not understand the dangerous consequences of secession.

Do you think America is extremely divided? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 93% (363 Votes) No: 7% (29 Votes)

“As in our previous report, we caution that this survey item reflects initial reactions by respondents about an issue that they are very unlikely to have considered carefully,” the group wrote.

“Secession is a genuinely radical proposition and expressions of support in a survey may map only loosely onto willingness to act toward that end. We include the question because it taps into respondents’ commitments to the American political system at the highest level and with reference to a concrete alternative (regional unions).”

If the pollsters had framed the question as “Do you want a civil war?” it would have produced a more conclusive answer to the concept of seceding from the union, and the numbers would surely have been much lower.

Despite that caveat, it’s important to understand there are some significant takeaways here about how Americans feel about the direction of their country.

With the far left constantly finding new ways to tear apart American traditions, many Americans are struggling to believe that there are any shared values as a nation.

As for the high Democratic numbers, there is certainly a percentage of people who think the other half of the country is filled with vile racists (spoiler alert: it’s not).

Anyone rooting for a national divorce is looking for the easy way out and is not interested in putting up the fight for American traditions and values.

Leftists have done a fantastic job at dividing this country. Conservatives should not let them win.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.