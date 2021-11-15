Shock Polls: COVID Vaccines, Mandates Are Tearing American Families Apart

Depressing and stunning new polling reveals that many Americans have not only banned unvaccinated family members from their holiday gatherings, but they have cut them off altogether.

This comes as differing views on the COVID-19 vaccine have brought our nation’s deep cultural and political divisions to a fever pitch.

Of the 2,000 Americans surveyed by One Poll on Nov. 2, a stunning 63 percent say that they don’t want unvaccinated family members over for the holidays, while 58 percent say they’ve cut ties with their relations who refuse to get the jab.

Just under half of unvaccinated respondents, or 49 percent, said they have stopped communicating with family members who don’t understand why they won’t get the vaccine.

Seven in 10 respondents, meanwhile, say that they feel they cannot visit their families before getting fully vaccinated.

Interestingly, while over half, or 53 percent, said that the politicization of the vaccine has caused drama in their own families, a full 79 percent say that politics should not play a role in science or medicine.

Well, I’m sure I don’t have to tell you the political leanings of the people who have been openly encouraging Americans to shame the unvaccinated.

Don Lemon at CNN made just such a vitriolic call on his program, telling viewers they should shun “stupid” unvaccinated people and adding that they should be left behind because they are “harmful to the greater good.” You are probably pretty familiar with which party’s policies he’s a big fan of, and which party he routinely slanders as racist, bigoted and homophobic.

MSNBC’s Joy Reid has declared that there are “two Americas” — that of the vaccinated and that of the unvaccinated — and she’s probably one of the most tribally partisan pundits out there, which is really, really saying something for cable news in 2021.

Jimmy Kimmel, whose political leanings are far from obscure, went as far as to quip on his program that the unvaccinated should be denied medical care — and this is the same man who thinks the only reason anyone could possibly have to oppose universal, taxpayer-funded health care is out of the cold, dark, selfishness of their heart.

We know who is politicizing the vaccine, and who is protecting the right of the unvaccinated to make their own personal, private medical decisions that are entirely their own business between themselves, their doctor and the Almighty.

This shouldn’t have to be a political issue — most of the politicians who are arguing for privacy and medical freedom are themselves vaccinated, in fact.

But it is.

And it’s hard not to feel like this is about much, much more than the vaccine. This is about the multifaceted attack on the American family and thus, the backbone of strong, moral, American civic life.

The family is the means through which we pass our collective heritage, our values and infuse our lives with meaning and purpose.

The strength of the American family had already taken a major hit after the last several decades of postmodern cultural upheaval. Then, the pandemic came raging through our communities, initially separating us all behind long-distance video chat screens and leaving the elderly stranded, abandoned and alone in nursing homes, cut from their loved ones, their cherished legacy.

Now, families are allowing themselves to be torn apart over differing views on the vaccine?

It’s almost too disgusting to bear.

The authoritarian left has long wedged itself between the bonds that hold our nation’s traditional values together. This most certainly includes the family. Now their aggressive vaccination campaign has people so hyped-up and hateful that they won’t even allow their own relations to come over for the holidays due to divided views on the jab.

While today’s pop progressives tout their own purportedly profound sense of compassion for their fellow man (or for “peoplekind,” as they’d say), they have been constructing towering walls of division between Americans along racial, social, religious and political lines. People are shutting out their own family members over their hesitation to take a vaccine that was hurriedly developed and was given emergency use authorization less than a year ago.

After the Civil War spilled the blood of 750,000 American soldiers on the battlefields of the South, the families that had been torn apart, as well as the great nation that had been torn asunder by the horrific conflict, were able to work together toward healing and reconciliation. But you’re telling me that, in 2021, Americans refuse to get together for turkey and football with their family members who haven’t been vaccinated?

This is not who we ought to be. We cannot let those who seek to divide and tear apart the very fabric of our identity, our family ties, our collective heritage and our connections succeed.

If we are to be a nation that truly cherishes freedom, community and brotherly love, we need to set aside our differences and fears over the pandemic and share our hearts — and our hearths — with those to whom our connections are much thicker than water.

If not now, when can we ever recover what has been lost over the last year and a half?

A two-tier society is emerging in our culture — one that is only being cemented by Americans who opt to close their door to their loved ones during what should be a sacred and convivial time of year.

This is much worse than politics. This is a war on everything our nation once held dear.

