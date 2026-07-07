Shock Report: Macron and France Were Prepared for 'War' with America After Maduro Raid

French President Emmanuel Macron said his country was willing to engage in a “shooting war” with the U.S. earlier this year, according to a report.

The Wall Street Journal reported this week that Macron made the decision earlier this year after American forces carried out a precision strike in Venezuela that led to the arrest of former dictator Nicolas Maduro.

The French president reportedly made comments about fighting Americans over Greenland, the desolate Danish island that could prove crucial to keeping non-NATO powers out of the North Atlantic.

With President Donald Trump expressing his desire to acquire the island as a territory for the U.S., coupled with the success of the raid to capture Maduro for drug crimes, Macron reportedly was prepared to fight one of his country’s oldest allies — an ally that twice saved it from German aggression in the last century.

In a report with multiple authors, the Journal reported:

It was almost midnight in Brussels and the leaders of Europe were locked in their fifth hour of an emergency meeting with a single theme for discussion: how to manage a breakup with America. Does NATO have a place for the U.S. in today’s world? Yes No

Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 14% (129 Votes) No: 86% (819 Votes) The new year was only three weeks old and President Trump, after removing Venezuela’s autocratic strongman, had briefly threatened to seize Greenland from Denmark. Around a circular table in the European Council headquarters known as “The Space Egg,” heads of government were venting so emotionally about the 47th president that some of the nearly 30 leaders present would later call the session “therapy night.”

In a room where no phones or recording devices were permitted, Macron reportedly said, “We are drawing a line here.”

The Journal further reported:

Now, French soldiers were in Greenland, alongside Danish special forces equipped for a shooting war with America. The French president repeated an argument he’d been pressing for years, with mounting urgency: that Europe’s overreliance on America was a security risk. “There is no going back,” he said.

Other European leaders at the meeting are said to have grumbled that under Trump, the U.S. was operating differently than it had in previous decades.

As opposed to protecting European interests without question and no matter the cost, American diplomats representing the Trump administration were seeking compensation and fair deals, which irked many in the room.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney was not in the room, but was reportedly on the phone with several European leaders.

According to the report, Carney “had been regularly messaging Europe’s major leaders using a British phone number from his time in London, trying to persuade them that ‘the old America isn’t coming back.’”

According to the Journal, many European leaders have spent the months since the meeting encouraging one another to stop using American technology and services.

The newspaper stated:

“Authorities from France to the Netherlands are quietly removing American tech from their systems, adopting European open-source software and urging civil servants to no longer use Microsoft Teams or Office. Belatedly, they are spending hundreds of billions of dollars to try to boost Europe’s own private space firms, AI companies, and data centers, to avoid leaning on U.S. juggernauts.”

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