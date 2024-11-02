Tucker Carlson opened up in an interview about a terrifying demonic attack he once experienced in the night.

The interview clip, which previewed Thursday on X, was a teaser for the investigative documentary “Christianities?: Journey to the Heart of the Faith.”

In the clip, interviewer John Heers asked Carlson if the “kick-start of evil” today is moving people to wonder about the good.

“That’s what happened to me,” Carlson said.

Heers at first asked Carlson to clarify if he was referring to his experience as a journalist.

“No, in my bed at night,” Carlson said. “I got attacked while I was asleep with my wife and four dogs in the bed, and mauled. Physically mauled.”

.@TuckerCarlson: ‘I Was Mauled By A Demon!’ Clip from my upcoming doc @ChristianitiesX pic.twitter.com/tyrK4sw3Hs — Scooter Downey ☦️ 🇺🇸 (@scooter_downey) October 31, 2024

Trying again to clarify, Heers asked Carlson if he was referring to a demonic attack.

Do you believe that we are in a spiritual battle that is just as, if not more, real than a political battle. Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 96% (1473 Votes) No: 4% (54 Votes)

“Yeah, by a demon,” Carlson said. “Or by something unseen that left claw marks on my sides — they’re still there.”

The attack happened a year and a half ago.

Carlson said he woke up confused and couldn’t breathe, feeling as though he would suffocate.

After walking around outside, he returned to his wife and dogs to find that they hadn’t woken up, something Carlson said was strange because they were usually light sleepers.

“I had these terrible pains on my rib cage and on my shoulder … and I went and flipped on the light in the bathroom, and I had four claw marks on either side, underneath my arms and on my left shoulder, and they’re bleeding,” he said.

“And I sleep on my side, so I wasn’t clawing myself,” Carlson said with a laugh. “I don’t have long nails, and they didn’t fit my hands anyway.”

The former Fox News journalist had no reservations about the nature of the attack.

“I knew it was spiritual, immediately,” Carlson said.

“I saw blood on my sheets, and I realized that was not a dream at all,” he added.

After the incident, Carlson said he had an intense desire to read the Bible.

“I spent a year and a half reading it, then I started re-reading it, and it was just a transformative experience for me, but I’m not holding myself out as someone from who you could get Theological advice because I’m not. I don’t know, I don’t understand any of it,” he said.

Teaser: Christianities? A Documentary From Holy Wisdom Films pic.twitter.com/WPQYUcy3wh — Christianities? Documentary (@ChristianitiesX) November 1, 2024

The full interview can be seen in the movie “Christianities?” which has yet to be released.

More information about the film can be found at its website, though it doesn’t appear to have a release date yet.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.