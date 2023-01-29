Parler Share
News

Shock Twist in Deaths of Daughter and Parents in Pennsylvania as Coroner Releases Findings

 By Jack Davis  January 29, 2023 at 6:21am
Parler Share

Three people who were found shot to death in the backyard of a Pennsylvania home on Wednesday were victims of a murder-suicide, officials have ruled.

The dead were James Daub, 62, Deborah Daub, 59, and Morgan Daub, 26, according to WHTM-TV. Morgan Daub was the daughter of the couple.

York County Coroner Pamela Gay’s report said that the older couple’s deaths were homicides. Morgan Daub’s was a suicide.

Gay said she and investigators have become aware of videos posted to YouTube by Morgan Daub, according to The York Dispatch.

On Tuesday, Morgan Daub posted a video that read, “Follow me as I follow Christ.”

Trending:
Adam Schiff's Situation Gets Even Worse as Matt Gaetz Introduces 'PENCIL' Act

Notes found at the scene show that the murder-suicide was planned, Gay said, according to the Dispatch.

“My release does say that there were communications as evidence that helped us know that this was preplanned,” Gay said.

Do you think someone could have reached out to help this family?

“These were from the Daubs themselves. For some reason, it has been interpreted as communications from relatives. The communications were from them — notes they left,” she said.

According to the Dispatch, Morgan Daub made other videos in which she claimed to be a member of a “royal priesthood” and was abdicating the throne of the United Kingdom.

In one, she affected a British accent and said it was “a public record of my abdicating the throne and cannot and will not be retracted by me. I was not in any way coerced into abdicating. I am of sound mind and body, and I have chosen this of my own free will.”

“Also, I fully intend to sign official documents at the earliest convenience. For anyone who doesn’t know me and randomly finds this video, it is quite the long story of how I would be next in line for the throne. All will be told in due time,” she said, according to the U.K. Daily Mail.



Related:
Horror: Bus Plows Straight Into Ravine, Catches Fire Killing 40 - Bodies Aren't Even Recognizable

She previously posted in September, according to the Dispatch, declaring: “My family and I are law-abiding American citizens, yet we are being denied fundamental HUMAN RIGHTS.”

“Multiple basic Constitutional rights and freedoms have been and are currently being infringed. We are daily enduring all manner of harassment and illegal, unconstitutional surveillance,” she said.

In the video, she says America is “so depraved it’s past saving.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Parler Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Does This Explain NYC's Migrant Crisis? Officials Report Record-Crushing Stats at Canada's Border
Get Ready for 2024: DeSantis Advisers Giving Off Key Sign of What's Coming - Report
Horror: Bus Plows Straight Into Ravine, Catches Fire Killing 40 - Bodies Aren't Even Recognizable
Watch: EV Spontaneously Erupts on California Freeway - It Took 6,000 Gallons of Water to Put It Out
Army Unit Turned Strategy for Adversaries Against Own Citizens: Report
See more...

Conversation