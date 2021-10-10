Share
News

In Shock Twist, Dog the Bounty Hunter Could End Up in Handcuffs if He Apprehends Brian Laundrie

 By Jack Davis  October 10, 2021 at 11:23am
Share

Could this be a case of law bites Dog?

According to a report in the Daily Mail, Duane Chapman, known to reality TV fans as Dog the Bounty Hunter, has absolutely no power to detain Brian Laundrie if he ever catches up with him.

Laundrie is a person of interest in the death of Gabby Petito. Petito’s body was found last month in Wyoming and her death was declared a homicide. She was last heard from on Aug. 25. She was reported missing on Sept. 11, which was 10 days after Laundrie, 23, returned alone to North Port, Florida, where they lived.

Trending:
Stunning Biden Gaffe: 'Last Night I Was on the Television, on Television, I Was on … the … Telephone'

After his return, Laundrie told his family he was heading to a nature reserve, but a search there has not turned up any sign of him. Chapman entered the search for Laundrie last month. Chapman was in Florida for his honeymoon, after marrying his new wife, Francie, on Sept. 2. He said he was intrigued by the case and felt sorry for Petito’s family.

Mike Harrison, vice president of the Florida Bail Bondsmen Association, said Chapman could face criminal charges if he finds Laundrie and holds onto him.

“That would be kidnapping or false imprisonment,” Harrison said.

Legally, Chapman is just like anyone else because he has no license as a bounty hunter or private investigator, according to the report.

Will Dog the Bounty Hunter find Brian Laundrie?

That would mean that if Chapman were to try to arrest Laundrie, it would be the equivalent of a citizen’s arrest, which would only be valid if the citizen catches a criminal in the act of committing a crime.

The report said a 1976 conviction for first-degree murder over a crime in which Chapman drove the getaway car, but did not participate in the killing, is the reason Chapman can’t get a license.

Jennifer Willingham,  Chapman’s publicist, said in an email there is “nothing tenuous” concerning Chapman’s legal status.

In a recent interview with The Sun, Chapman said Laundrie had a very dark side, judging from his books.

“I’m thinking more and more about him being maybe a serial killer, not just a killer of Gabby. The books he read are unbelievable,” said Chapman.

Related:
Brian Laundrie's Parents Change Their Story; Police Working the Case Say Something Just Isn't Right

“A couple of the books that he’s been reading are 10 times worse than Dungeon and Dragons. This kid, Brian has taken those books, obviously to heart,” he said.

“And this is what happens when your kid is looking at those kinds of things. He just overnight just didn’t become a killer. A killer is made, and he is built to be or she, a killer,” he said.

Laundrie has not been charged with a crime in connection with Petito’s death.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




loading
Rep. Crenshaw Warns 'Huge Exodus' Could Gut Military as Vaccine Deadline Approaches
Brian Laundrie's Parents Change Their Story; Police Working the Case Say Something Just Isn't Right
Navy Nuclear Engineer and Wife Arrested in Counter-Espionage Raid
Minnesota Officers Responding to Call Find 'Hellish Situation' as Several Shooters Leave Casualties Everywhere
State-Enforced Gender Neutrality: Governor Signs Law to Put Woke Ideology Right in Kids' Faces
See more...

Conversation