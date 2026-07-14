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Shock Video: Machete Fight Breaks Out in Middle of England Intersection, Man Recording Says This Insanity Happens 'Day In and Day Out'

 By Samantha Chang  July 14, 2026 at 2:40pm
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Machete fights, gang rapes of white girls, and beheadings have become the norm in the United Kingdom, thanks to the metastatic scourge of uncontrolled third-world immigration.

In the latest gruesome incident, five men were caught on dashcam video hacking at each other with machetes as a fight escalated at a traffic light in Manchester, England.

“It came after two youths on e-bikes, dressed head to toe in black, including black balaclavas, began attacking a car as it waited at the traffic lights on Jackson Crescent in Hulme at around 3pm on Saturday,” the Manchester Evening News reported.

“After the bike-riders strike the car’s driver and passenger windows with the knives, two men, who also appear to be armed with machetes, get out of the car and fight back,” the outlet continued.

WARNING: The following social media post contains vulgar and blasphemous language and imagery that some viewers may find offensive.

Should the U.K. deport as many non-citizens as it can, including even visa holders from non-European countries?

As the brawl spilled over onto the sidewalks, an X user who posted the video is heard lamenting that “this is the kind of s*** that we put up with day in and day out.”

“Welcome to Britain guys,” he said. “Look at what we f***ing brought in. Look at it!”

The commenter was referencing the apocalyptic impact that unfettered third-world migration has had on the United Kingdom.

Two of the thugs involved in the melee — a 22-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy — have been arrested. Detectives are still looking for the other three suspects.

The 17-year-old has been charged for assault, drug possession, evading custody, and assaulting a police officer, according to the Manchester Evening News.

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The 22-year-old was arrested for public brawling and suspected drug dealing.

While the suspects’ names were not disclosed, they were not white and did not appear to be native Britons.

Not surprisingly, the mayor of Manchester for the past nine years has been a left-wing, self-proclaimed socialist who’s soft on immigration.

Andy Burnham served as mayor until last month, when he stepped down after being elected to the U.K. Parliament.

The tragic downfall of Great Britain mirrors the terrifying devolution occurring in Democrat-run big cities across the United States.

Indeed, this is happening throughout much of Western Europe, whose leaders are largely leftist advocates for mass migration.

The mass influx of illegal aliens and sham “refugees” has transformed the big cities in both nations into crime-infested third-world cesspools.

But you wouldn’t know this dystopian nightmare was unfolding if you look at mainstream news coverage, which hyperventilates about faux “white supremacy” while ignoring the actual dangers of third-world migration.

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Samantha Chang
Contributor, Commentary
Samantha Chang is a financial editor and political commentator in NYC.
Samantha Chang is a politics writer, lawyer and financial editor based in NYC.




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