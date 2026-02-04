Share
Anti-ICE activists display signs during a protest at the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility on Jan. 9, 2026, in Portland, Oregon.
Anti-ICE activists display signs during a protest at the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility on Jan. 9, 2026, in Portland, Oregon. (Mathieu Lewis - Rolland / Getty Images)

Shock Videos: Parents Are Taking Children to Get Tear-Gassed at Anti-ICE Riots, Hoping Photos Will Turn People Against ICE

 By Samuel Short  February 4, 2026 at 7:08am
Leftist parenting has reached a new low. The children of these deranged activists were already being subjected to indoctrination through their race and gender dogma, but now they are quite literally being brought into the streets to participate in riotous behavior.

Beginning on Saturday, footage of children attending riots in Portland, Oregon, began circulating on social media platform X.

Some look no older than 10 in the footage as one girl deals with effects of tear gas, telling a rioter, “Its burning.”

A journalist and producer known on social media as Guyer Digital posted footage of himself confronting the crowd, appropriately labeling the occasion as child abuse.

“I can’t believe you brought your children here knowing what the ICE agents do. That is ridiculous,” he told the parents of the girl from the previous video.

Just as he was calling this insanity out, two leftists ran up, blowing their whistles to prevent him from exposing their schemes.

After exchanging profanities, he asked another activist, “I do care about children, why are you bringing children here?”

More whistle bl0wing and profanity followed.

WARNING: The following footage contains language some viewers may find offensive. 

Leftists usually reproduce ideologically — taking conservative children and turning them against their own families and values. But even when they do physically reproduce, they are sure to likewise make their own children into ideological pawns.

They spread at all costs.

They multiply against the odds even in the most dangerous environments.

Calling wokeness a mind virus is not hyperbole. It’s an accurate representation of how their numbers grow.

God protect and save these children.

The people who are supposed to care for them that they should feel safest with now actively put them in harm’s way for ideological ends.

African Islamic militants Boko Haram recruit children as young as five years old, according to the Borgen Project.

Is it time we start looking at our militants — the neo-confederates defying federal law — on the same terms?

Marxist dogma’s targeting of children goes back to one of its most prominent theoreticians, the first Premier of the Soviet Union, Vladimir Lenin. “Give me four years to teach the children and the seed I have sown will never be uprooted.”

The left clearly knows this playbook.

Samuel Short
Sam Short is an Instructor of History with Motlow State Community College in Smyrna, Tennessee. He holds a BA in History from Middle Tennessee State University and an MA in History from University College London. The views expressed in his articles are his own and do not reflect the views or opinions of Motlow State Community College.




