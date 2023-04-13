Parler Share
President Joe Biden delivers a speech at the Windsor Bar in Dundalk, on Wednesday as part of a four days trip to Northern Ireland and Ireland for the 25th-anniversary commemorations of the "Good Friday Agreement".
President Joe Biden delivers a speech at the Windsor Bar in Dundalk, on Wednesday as part of a four days trip to Northern Ireland and Ireland for the 25th-anniversary commemorations of the "Good Friday Agreement".

Shocker: Biden Admin Lied About White House's Involvement in Mar-a-Lago Raid, Legal Org Finds

 By Jack Davis  April 12, 2023 at 5:40pm
The Biden White House’s claim that it had nothing to do with an August raid on former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate is being called into question by a watchdog organization.

In an Aug. 24 media event, President Joe Biden said he had no advanced knowledge that the FBI was going to stage the raid as part of a long-running dispute between Trump and the National Archives of documents in Trump’s possession, according to the Daily Beast.

However, the group America First Legal is making a case that the Biden White House helped instigate the raid.

On Twitter, it posted that based on a response to a Freedom of Information Act request, “records obtained from our investigation into the circumstances surrounding the Mar-a-Lago raid further confirm that the FBI obtained access to these records through a ‘special access request’ from the Biden White House on behalf of the DOJ.”

The group posted that despite what it called feigned ignorance of Biden aides at the raid, “the new records we obtained from our investigation into the circumstances of the Mar-a-Lago raid reveal the Biden White House & DOJ coordinated to obtain the Trump records and perhaps create a pretext for the law enforcement raid by way of a ‘special access request.'”

“What this means is that there are substantial discrepancies between what the Archives has told Congress and what appears in its internal communications,” it posted.

“For example, Acting Archivist Debra Wall told @RepMikeTurner on August 16, 2022, that NARA ‘had not been involved in the DOJ investigation or any searches that it has conducted.’ This stunning revelation suggests that NARA was misleading Congress about the White House’s role in the shocking raid of President Trump’s home, and the fact that the Biden White House was acting ‘on behalf of’ the DOJ raises significant legal concerns,” the group wrote.

The group said that the law used as a justification for the raid was warped beyond its intent in this case.

“The special access statute authorizes special access requests to an incumbent president ONLY when the records in question are needed for ‘the conduct of current business’ of the White House. Providing documents to the DOJ for purposes of a criminal investigation is not the ‘current business’ of the White House,” the group wrote.

“The evidence further suggests that Biden officials in the Executive Office of the President and the Department of Justice unlawfully abused their power and then lied about it to the American people,” Reed D. Rubinstein, America First Legal senior counselor and director of oversight and investigations, said in a statement on the group‘s website on Monday.

“This government, it seems, acknowledges no limits on its power to harass, intimidate, and silence its political opponents,” Rubinstein said.

Fox News noted that it has reported on a letter from National Archives and Records Administration acting head Debra Wall wrote a letter to Trump’s attorney about the background to the raid.

“NARA informed the Department of Justice about that discovery, which prompted the Department to ask the President to request that NARA provide the FBI with access to the boxes at issue so that the FBI and others in the Intelligence Community could examine them,” Wall wrote.

“The Counsel to the President has informed me that, in light of the particular circumstances presented here, President Biden defers to my determination, in consultation with the Assistant Attorney General for the Office of Legal Counsel, regarding whether or not I should uphold the former President’s purported ‘protective assertion of executive privilege,’” Wall wrote.

Truth and Accuracy

Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Conversation