Share
News

Shocker: Influential Billionaire Dem Donor Suddenly Supports RFK Jr.'s Vaccine Skepticism

 By Jack Davis  July 5, 2023 at 5:42pm
Share

An influential Democratic donor is backing presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s call for more debate on the COVID-19 vaccines.

In June, billionaire hedge fund investor Bill Ackman wrote in a long Twitter post that “the experts, the government, and conventional wisdom are often wrong.”

“When you are part of the establishment, it is hard to challenge the conventional wisdom. You are incentivized not to. And when your economic livelihood can be threatened by an alternative point of view or a new innovation, you are less likely to believe it or its viability,” he said.

Trending:
Former GOP Rep Turns on Party Again, Steps In to Help Hunter Biden in Big Way

“Had we listened to the skeptics of our government’s approach to vaccination or extended lockdowns for all, rather than censoring them … many lives may have been saved with reduced negative long-term effects on the economy, the education of our children, and our citizens’ mental health,” he continued in another tweet.

Ackman also shared a video from Tucker Carlson and wrote that “[Kennedy] and others have raised important questions about the safety of some vaccines and have sought explanations for the dramatic increases in the incidence of childhood allergies, autism, and other health issues. These are good questions that have not been adequately answered.”


That stood in sharp contrast with comments Ackman made in 2021, when he said that delaying COVID-19 shots for seniors “seems like genocide.”

Kennedy has been a catalyst for the change, the Pershing Square CEO told CNBC.

“I listened to RFK on several podcasts and a town hall and thought he raised important issues about vaccines and other issues that were worth learning more about,” Ackman said.

“I don’t feel like we’ve fully answered questions about the safety of all vaccines, particularly more recently approved vaccines, and our approach to determining their safety and efficacy.”

Related:
RFK Jr. Blasts Biden WH After It Makes 'Midnight Announcement': 'What Are They Hiding?'

Asked if Kennedy should be in the White House, Ackman replied, “I don’t yet know, but I think he is asking important questions and raising interesting issues that are worthy of discussion and debate.”

He would not commit to backing President Joe Biden in 2024.

“It depends on the alternatives at the time of the general election,” Ackman said. “My strong preference is that he announces now that he won’t run to create a more open field for other candidates.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




'I Am Now Being Hunted': 'Missing' Biden Corruption Witness Details Allegations Against Biden Family
PornHub Blocks Access to 3rd State Rather Than Comply with Child Safety Laws
IRS Quietly Changes Rule That Could Impact Your Children's Inheritance
Watch: 'Whitey is at it Again!' – Megyn Kelly Roasts Psaki Over Claim GOP 'Recruit' Muslims Against Transgenders
Shocker: Influential Billionaire Dem Donor Suddenly Supports RFK Jr.'s Vaccine Skepticism
See more...

Conversation