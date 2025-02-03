Share
Commentary

Shocker at Patel Hearing: Sen Confirms FBI, DOJ Obstructed Investigation of Trump Assassination Attempt

 By Ben Zeisloft  February 3, 2025 at 5:00am
Florida Republican Sen. Ashley Moody detailed on Thursday the obstruction she faced when she tried to investigate the second assassination attempt against now-President Donald Trump.

Moody recently served as attorney general of Florida until she was appointed to take the Senate seat vacated by now-Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

In her last office, she took up the mantle of investigating the second attempted Trump assassination, which took place one Sunday morning in September at Trump International Golf Club in Florida while the then-Republican presidential nominee was hitting the links.

She detailed the absurd levels of resistance to her investigation mounted by federal law enforcement as she questioned Kash Patel, Trump’s nominee to lead the FBI, during his confirmation hearing.

“Many people were shocked that a would-be assassin could get that close to a president after it had just happened so quickly,” Moody said, referring to the man who positioned himself on Trump’s golf course with a firearm.

“I was tasked, along with law enforcement in Florida, to pursue that investigation, and every step of the way, federal law enforcement, the FBI specifically, and the attorneys, federal attorneys, frustrated our efforts,” she added.

Her staff were told they “couldn’t go on the crime scene,” while the FBI “wouldn’t share evidence” and even “suggested that we would be violating the law if we pursued our own investigation.”


The FBI and other federal agencies resisted the state of Florida “even in the face of us telling them and informing them that a 6-year-old girl almost died as a result of state and local law enforcement having to shut down the roads to pursue that would-be assassin.”

Was Florida right to attempt an investigation due to the FBI and the DOJ’s clearly compromised state?

Moody eventually had to sue the Biden Department of Justice and now-former Attorney General Merrick Garland “because they refused and obstructed our ability to prosecute and investigate our own laws.”

The frustration Moody faced was palpable during her comments.

She and other state officials, such as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, knew that the Biden FBI could not be trusted to tell the truth about what happened on that golf course.

They, therefore, took matters into their own hands to protect Trump, one of their own citizens, and use their full authority as officials in the very state where the attempted killing occurred.

But the Biden team blocked their efforts and prevented their attempts to pursue justice and truth, as they so often did over the past four years.

As the hearing for Kash Patel indicated, however, there is a deep hunger for reform and accountability at all levels of the federal government.

The American people deserve and desire federal law enforcement that exposes, rather than conceals, the truth, and that debunks, rather than disseminates, insidious lies.

That is the case from the everyday citizen all the way to the current occupant of the White House.

Ben Zeisloft
