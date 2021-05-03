Civility is a thing of the past, based on the alarming crime wave that has infested Democrat-run cities across the United States.

Last month, a 61-year-old grandmother was punched to death on the street in New Orleans’ French Quarter.

The suspect, Jeremiah Mark, 23, has since been arrested and charged with manslaughter in the death of Margaret “Jane” Johnson Street, according to NOLA.com.

Mark faces up to 40 years in jail if convicted.

The victim’s brother said he doesn’t know why his sister was brutally murdered.

“We have no earthly idea why this happened,” Jeffrey Johnson told NOLA.com.

It's unclear what the dispute was about.

According to police, Johnson Street got into an argument with Mark about 7:45 p.m. on April 18. It’s unclear what the dispute was about.

During the disagreement, Mark allegedly punched the 61-year-old woman in the face, causing her to fall and hit her head on the sidewalk.

She was taken to a nearby hospital and treated for a traumatic brain injury. She died two days later.

When they first learned of the assault, Johnson Street’s family thought the attack occurred during a robbery. But the suspect didn’t steal anything from the victim, making the tragedy all the more senseless.

Like many other liberal cities across the nation, New Orleans has suffered a catastrophic crime spike over the past year. In just the six days from April 20 to 26, nine people were murdered.

It’s obvious that the nationwide crime wave is happening at least in part because of law enforcement pullbacks in response to the “defund the police” hysteria recklessly pushed by Black Lives Matter, Democrats and their media minions.

Jason Johnson, the former deputy police commissioner of Baltimore and president of the Law Enforcement Legal Defense Fund, said violent crimes have surged because police have retreated.

“From Los Angeles and Houston to New Orleans and Minneapolis, the political response to the unrest lead to de-policing and the resulting record violence,” he wrote in a USA Today Op-Ed.

“These past few bloody months should teach us that when the Thin Blue Line retreats, violence charges in.”

Johnson said the mass demonization of police has demoralized officers to such an extent that it set off a wave of retirements and resignations.

Moreover, the cops that remain are now hesitant to pursue criminal suspects because they’re afraid to be fired, sued, doxed and smeared as racist simply for doing their jobs.

“Today’s increasingly hostile work environment for law enforcement has made them more risk averse, reactive and discouraged,” Johnson wrote. “Now, veteran officers are running for the exits, putting in their retirement papers at a record clip.

“Those who remain on the force are disempowered, so they disengage from the hardest, and riskiest, but most necessary types of police work,” he said.

In Chicago, officers could soon be required to get permission from a supervisor before pursuing a suspect on foot — even though this would inevitably result in more criminals getting away.

A report by the Law Enforcement Legal Defense Fund titled “Less Policing = More Murders” shows that following the anti-cop protests fueled by the May 2020 death of George Floyd, violence has escalated to horrifying levels.

“Since June 2020, local leaders and activists’ increasing attacks demoralized, debilitated and in some cases, defunded law enforcement. As police stepped back, violence surged,” the report read.

“Urban areas are hardest hit by growing bloodshed with 35% rise in homicide across America’s largest 60 cities.”

See our full report showing how LESS POLICING = MORE MURDERS:https://t.co/b91372E8aj pic.twitter.com/fLUExxggYA — Law Enforcement Legal Defense Fund (@LELDF) April 16, 2021

Essentially, this means your safety has been sacrificed on the altar of left-wing propaganda premised on a false narrative about “racist” cops supposedly hunting down black people for no reason.

