Parler Share
News
Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, left, filed a lawsuit on Friday regarding the election again Democrat Katie Hobbs, right.
Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, left, filed a lawsuit on Friday regarding the election again Democrat Katie Hobbs, right. (John Moore / Getty Images; Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images)

Shocking Discrepancy Found in Maricopa Vote Count, and It Was Exactly What Hobbs Needed to Win - Lawsuit

 By Randy DeSoto  December 13, 2022 at 2:48pm
Parler Share

Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake’s lawsuit, filed on Friday, alleges that there was about a 25,000 vote discrepancy in the total number of ballots Maricopa County initially reported had been cast in the Nov. 8 midterms elections versus the total it reported later that week.

That number would be significant because it exceeds Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs just over 17,000 vote margin victory over Lake in the contest.

Lake’s attorneys identified the discrepancy as a ballot chain of custody problem in their legal brief filed in state court.

“Highlighting the chain of custody failures … is the fact that two days after Election Day was completed Maricopa County found more than 25,000 additional ballots, whereas properly followed chain of custody procedures would require Maricopa County election officials to know the exact number of ballots submitted by the day after Election, November 9, 2022,” the candidate’s legal team said.

“Specifically, Maricopa County’s public statements concerning remaining ballots to be counted on November 9, 2022, and November 10, 2022, show an increase of approximately 25,000 votes with no explanation of why the number of remaining ballots could increase,” they noted.

Trending:
Former Fox News Liberal Pundit Arrested for Allegedly Kidnapping Mother and Swindling $224,000 Out of Her

The brief states that on Nov. 9 the Maricopa County recorder announced after the county’s voter center closed for the day there were “275,000+” mail-in ballots (referred to as EV ballots in the filing) that had been sorted for for scanning and signature verification.

However, the next day Maricopa County election official Celia Nabor contacted the county’s contractor Runbeck Election Services, and the company said it scanned 298,000 ballots, according to Lake’s court filing.

“This unexplained increase in EV ballots was also reflected on the Department of State website between November 9 and November 10. On November 9th, Maricopa County reported to the AZ Department of State that it had counted 1,136,849 ballots and had 407,664 ballots left to be tabulated. That is a total of 1,544,513 ballots,” Lake’s lawyers said.

“By November 11, 2022 Maricopa County reported and the Department of State published that the Maricopa had counted 1,290,669 ballots and had 274,385 ballots left to tabulate, which is a total of 1,565,554 ballots.”

Do you think there is evidence for election fraud?

So the difference between Nov. 9 and Nov. 11 was 21,041 votes.

“The shifting numbers of ballots evidence Maricopa County’s failure to account for EV ballots and failure to maintain security and chain of custody for the ballots as required by Arizona Law,” Lake’s team said.

The Western Journal reached out to the county regarding the discrepancy, and spokesman Jason Berry responded via email writing, “The court system is the proper place for campaigns challenging the results to make their case.”

Related:
Breaking: Dems' 2nd-Largest Donor Charged with Making Tens of Millions Dollars in Illegal Campaign Donations

“Maricopa County respects the election contest process and looks forward to sharing facts about the administration of the 2022 General Election and our work to ensure every legal voter had an opportunity to cast their ballot,” he added.

The Lake campaign identified other issues with the election in Maricopa County including the widespread ballot printer and tabulator issues on Election Day affecting 131 polling locations (59 percent of the total) as a reason the election failed to fulfill Arizona legal requirements.

The county has said 71 sites were impacted, about one-third in all.

Lake argued that since Republicans voted 3-to-1 over Democrats on Election Day, what happened was large-scale vote suppression of her supporters.

Lake told Real America’s Voice host Charlie Kirk on Monday, “Seventy-five percent of people voting on Election Day were voting for me. And then you basically shut down or make it impossible to vote or very difficult to vote at roughly 60 percent of the locations to vote, you’re going to cut into our lead. This is the disenfranchisement of voters in Arizona.”

The GOP candidate further stated that her filing includes affidavits from three whistleblowers who work for Maricopa County who said that 90 percent of ballots being flagged for signature mismatches did not go through the curing process.

Her campaign is asking for access to the mail-in ballot envelopes so they can be checked against the signatures on file.

“If we do have a situation where votes are being, phony votes are being put in with no people attached to them, it makes sense that they would want to do that, right?” Lake said. “Because when you call to cure, you’re going to find out there’s no human being on the other end of that ballot.”

Given these and other issues identified in her brief, Lake’s lawsuit asked for a declaration that she won the gubernatorial race or a redo of the election in Maricopa County.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Parler Share
Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 2,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Shocking Discrepancy Found in Maricopa Vote Count, and It Was Exactly What Hobbs Needed to Win - Lawsuit
Kari Lake Throws Down the Gauntlet: 'Let's See If You're as Tough in a Debate as You Are Behind Your Keyboard'
Kirk Cameron Gets Shock Response When Trying to Schedule Faith-Based Story Hour at Same Libraries That Host Drag Queens: Report
Machines Declare Democrat Winner in House Race, But Then the Hand Recount Overturns It for Republican
Footage Shows Brittney Griner Walk Past 'Merchant of Death' Before Later Setting Foot on American Soil
See more...

Conversation