Shocking DOJ Indictment: Obama Official from DEA Laundered Money for Mexican Drug Cartel

The Department of Justice announced that a former top Drug Enforcement Agency official who retired near the end of the Obama administration has been indicted on multiple charges, including conspiracy to engage in narcoterrorism, money laundering, and conspiracy to distribute cocaine.

DEA Administrator Terrance C. Cole and United States Attorney Jay Clayton of the Southern District of New York revealed the indictment of Paul Campo in a Friday evening release, saying he agreed to help the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, also known as CJNG, launder $12 million in proceeds from drug trafficking.

The Justice Department said that Campo, who served as deputy chief of the Office of Financial Operations at the DEA, also advised CJNG on acquiring drones and assault rifles after Robert Sensi — an associate of Campo — put him in touch with a representative of the cartel.

“As alleged, a former DEA official betrayed the public trust and aided CJNG—a cartel tied to extreme violence—by conspiring to launder money and support cocaine trafficking in New York City,” said USA Jay Clayton. https://t.co/m1226ARzhT — US Attorney SDNY (@SDNYnews) December 5, 2025

“The alleged conduct occurred after he left DEA and was unrelated to his official duties here, but any former agent who chooses to engage in criminal activity dishonors the men and women who serve with integrity and undermines the public’s confidence in law enforcement,” Cole said in the release regarding Campo. “We will not look the other way simply because someone once wore this badge. There is no tolerance and no excuse for this kind of betrayal.”

Upon taking office on Jan. 20, President Donald Trump issued several executive orders to address illegal immigration and border security, including designating the Venezuelan prison gang Tren de Aragua, the El Salvadoran prison gang MS-13, and Mexican drug cartels including CJNG as foreign terrorist organizations. According to the indictment, the person Campo and Sensi believed was a representative of CJNG was actually a confidential source working at the direction of law enforcement.

The indictment alleged that Campo and Sensi met with the CJNG representative to advise them on laundering the funds through cryptocurrency purchases, real estate investments, pre-paid gift cards, and assisted in three transactions involving $750,000. The indictment said that Campo and Sensi believed that the third and final transaction would trigger a shipment of about $5 million worth of cocaine, and that they would receive a portion of the proceeds.

“By participating in this scheme, Campo betrayed the mission he was entrusted with pursuing for his 25-year career with the DEA,” Clayton said. “CJNG is a violent and corrupting criminal enterprise that New Yorkers want broken. I commend the extraordinary efforts of the DEA in aggressively pursuing CJNG and those who support their deadly and corrupt efforts, no matter who they may be.”

If convicted, Campo and Sensi could face up to life in prison, according to the Justice Department release.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.