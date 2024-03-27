Share
News

Shocking First Court Appearances Reveals Russian Terror Suspects' Lives Have Taken a Hellish Turn

 By George C. Upper III  March 27, 2024 at 9:37am
Share

Four men suspected by Russian authorities of having taken part in a terrorist attack last week appeared in court Sunday, looking significantly worse for wear.

The men have been charged with executing the terror attack on the Crocus City concert hall Friday that killed at least 137 people and were ordered to be held for an additional two months during the hearing, as the investigation into the attack continues.

“The men, identified as Saidakrami Murodali Rachabalizoda, Dalerdzhon Barotovich Mirzoyev, Shamsidin Fariduni and Muhammadsobir Fayzov, face charges of a ‘terror attack committed by a group of individuals resulting in a person’s death,'” The Guardian reported Sunday, citing the Tass news agency.

All four suspects pleaded guilty, the outlet said.

All four suspects also showed signs of rough treatment, presumably at the hands of their captors.

Trending:
KJP Panics, Hangs Up in Middle of Interview When Reporter Shows He Isn't a Democratic Party Propagandist
four men suspected of taking part in the attack of a concert hall that killed 137 people in a Moscow suburb
This combination of pictures created on March 24, 2024 shows (Clockwise from top L) Rachabalizoda Saidakrami, Dalerdjon (alternatively spelled Dalerdzhon) Barotovich Mirzoyev, Muhammadsobir Fayzov and Shamsidin Fariduni, suspected of taking part in the attack of a concert hall that killed 137 people, sitting inside the defendant cage at the Basmanny District Court in Moscow overnight March 24 and 25, 2024. (Tatyana Makeyeva and Olga Maltseva / AFP via Getty Images)

The suspects appeared bruised and otherwise injured. One was brought into court in a wheelchair.

Also on Sunday, the Islamic State terror group released previously unseen footage of the attack, perhaps to bolster its claims of responsibility for the attack in the face of Russia’s apparent attempts to blame it on Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said earlier that 11 people had been detained in connection with the attack, including the four gunmen who opened fire at the venue and then set fire to its roof.

Will a resurgent Islamic State group commit more deadly attacks around the globe?

He also claimed, without providing any evidence, that Ukraine had “prepared a window” for the terrorists to leave Russian across its border with Ukraine.

The men were identified as hailing from Tajikistan, to Russia’s south and closer to Afghanistan and Pakistan than Ukraine, the Guardian reported, again citing Tass.

Another Guardian article called the Crocus City attack the deadliest by the Islamic State group in Europe.

It also noted that emergency workers were continuing their search Monday for additional victims, and that officials had begun DNA testing of some of the bodies found in order to identify them.

“Many terrorist attacks seek to provoke a powerful repressive response from authorities, with the aim of further escalating violence,” according to the outlet. “If this was part of the IS plan for Moscow, they are unlikely to be disappointed.”

Related:
Eleven Suspects Captured After Moscow-Area Terror Attack Kills 133

“Russian authorities’ interrogation of the suspects appears to have been particularly brutal,” it added, referring to the images above.

Despite the Islamic State group’s claim of responsibility, Putin has made no mention of the radical Islamic terrorists in public remarks, saying only that those behind the “barbaric terrorist attack” would be punished, the Guardian reported.

The U.S., however, has confirmed the terror group’s responsibility independently, according to the outlet.

“The Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, has said Putin and others close to him are seeking to divert the blame from Russian intelligence failings,” the Guardian reported Monday.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor:

 

“We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” Those 12 words have been stuck in my head since I first read them. 

 

Former Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn recently made that comment to Floyd Brown, founder of The Western Journal. 

 

And if the leftists and the elites get their way, that’s exactly what will happen — no real election, no real choice for the Electoral College, and no real say for the American people. 

 

The Western Journal is fighting to keep that from happening, but we can’t do it alone.

 

We work tirelessly to expose the lying leftist media and the corrupt America-hating elites.

 

But Big Tech’s stranglehold is now so tight that without help from you, we will not be able to continue the fight. 

 

The 2024 election is literally the most important election for every living American. We have to unite and fight for our country, otherwise we will lose it. And if we lose the America we love in 2024, we’ll lose it for good. Can we count on you to help? 

 

With you we will be able to field journalists, do more investigative work, expose more corruption, and get desperately needed truth to millions of Americans. 

 

We can do this only with your help. Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now.

 

Thank you for reading,

Josh Manning

Deputy Managing Editor

P.S. Please stand with us today.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , ,
Share
George C. Upper III
Contributing Editor
George Upper is the former Editor-in-Chief of The Western Journal and was a weekly co-host of "WJ Live," powered by The Western Journal. He is currently a contributing editor in the areas of faith, politics and culture. A former U.S. Army special operator, teacher and consultant, he is a lifetime member of the NRA and an active volunteer leader in his church. Born in Foxborough, Massachusetts, he has lived most of his life in central North Carolina.
George Upper, is the former editor-in-chief of The Western Journal and is now a contributing editor in the areas of faith, politics and culture. He currently serves as the connections pastor at Awestruck Church in Greensboro, North Carolina. He is a former U.S. Army special operator, teacher, manager and consultant. Born in Massachusetts, he graduated from Foxborough High School before joining the Army and spending most of the next three years at Fort Bragg. He holds bachelor's and master's degrees in English as well as a Master's in Business Administration, all from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. He and his wife life only a short drive from his three children, their spouses and his grandchildren. He is a lifetime member of the NRA and in his spare time he shoots, reads a lot of Lawrence Block and John D. MacDonald, and watches Bruce Campbell movies. He is a fan of individual freedom, Tommy Bahama, fine-point G-2 pens and the Oxford comma.
Birthplace
Foxborough, Massachusetts
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Beta Gamma Sigma
Education
B.A., English, UNCG; M.A., English, UNCG; MBA, UNCG
Location
North Carolina
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Business, Leadership and Management, Military, Politics




Powerful House Democrat 'Sends a Shockwave' Through Political Scene by Announcing Retirement
Shocking First Court Appearances Reveals Russian Terror Suspects' Lives Have Taken a Hellish Turn
Prominent Ivy League LGBT Activist Arrested on Child Porn Charge
Investigators Looking Into Whether Problem with Ship's Fuel Supply Led to Baltimore Bridge Disaster: Report
The Ship That Brought Down Baltimore's Key Bridge Has a Troubling Past
See more...

Conversation