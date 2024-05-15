Share
News

Shocking Footage: Barge Crashes into Bridge, Causing Partial Collapse and Oil Spill

 By Johnathan Jones  May 15, 2024 at 12:30pm
Share

A barge struck a bridge in Galveston, Texas, on Wednesday morning, causing the partial collapse of an adjacent rail line and an oil spill, according to the city.

The Pelican Island Causeway Bridge, which connects Galveston Island to Pelican Island to its north, was closed until engineers could assess whether the two-lane structure was safe for motorists to cross.

Video of the damaged bridge — the only one connecting the small island to Galveston — circulated on social media and showed a section of rail line along the causeway had collapsed into Galveston Bay.

Trending:
'As Wild as It Gets': World No. 1 Golfer Scottie Scheffler Detained by Police Shortly Before PGA Championship Tee Time

The city of Galveston announced numerous road closures in the area and said multiple local, state and federal agencies were at the scene.

“Emergency management officials from the City of Galveston, Texas A&M University at Galveston, and the state – as well as Galveston fire and police departments, U.S. Coast Guard and Texas Department of Transportation – are responding to the incident,” the city said in a news release.

Officials in Galveston added:

“The collision has resulted in an oil spill in the bay. The U.S. Coast Guard is responding and will determine the extent of the spill, as well as initiate the containment and cleanup processes.

Do you think this is a growing problem?

“Engineers from the Texas Department of Transportation are also en route to inspect the roadway and determine if there is damage. The bridge will remain closed until it is deemed safe to use. The City of Galveston will provide updates about this as information becomes available.”

The Galveston County Office of Emergency Management said in a statement the barge that struck the bridge was owned by a company called Martin Petroleum and that people on Pelican Island had briefly lost electricity.

Related:
Scottie Scheffler's Attorney Speaks Out After Shock Arrest: 'He Did Exactly as He Was Instructed to Do'

As of midday, those on the island were not permitted to leave by vehicle.

KHOU-TV reported the Texas Department of Transportation was inspecting the causeway bridge to determine whether it was structurally sound.

Texas A&M University at Galveston updated students and the public about the situation throughout late Wednesday morning and early Wednesday afternoon on social media platform X.

Just after noon, the school said that the bridge remained closed, but that power had been restored and that its dining facility was open to anyone who needed to use it.

No injuries were reported.

The incident in South Texas occurred just two months after a cargo ship knocked out Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge, killing six people and closing the city’s port.

An Important Message from Our Staff:

 

We who work here at The Western Journal have fought for years against Big Tech and the elites who want to shut us down and then shut America down. 

 

Make no mistake — nothing will be the same after November 2024. Will you help us fight? Will you help us expose the America-hating elites who will do everything they can to steal this election? 

 

We’re a small group of people fighting to save the country for our readers and for our own family and friends. Can we count on your help?

 

At this point, Big Tech has cut off our access to 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone took 90% of your paycheck and there was nothing you could do. They’re trying to starve us out.

 

Donations from readers like you have literally helped keep our lights on, and we need you now more than ever. 

 

We operate on a shoestring budget, but with that budget, we terrify the globalists. Please help us continue the fight. Stand with us, and we will never surrender.

 

Thank you for reading The Western Journal and for believing in America. 

 

It is a pleasure to serve you.

 

P.S. Please don’t let the America-hating left win. Stand with us today!

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones has worked as a reporter, an editor, and producer in radio, television and digital media.
Johnathan "Kipp" Jones has worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.




Scottie Scheffler's Attorney Speaks Out After Shock Arrest: 'He Did Exactly as He Was Instructed to Do'
Breaking: Man Who Attacked Paul Pelosi with Hammer Gets Tough Sentence
Watch: Trump Attends Barron's Graduation After It Was in Doubt
Daughter of Chiefs Owner Throws Her Support Behind Conservative Kicker Live on Fox News, Praises 'His Christian Faith'
World's Top Golfer Scottie Scheffler Tells His Side of the Story After Stunning Arrest
See more...

Conversation