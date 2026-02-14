Share
U.S. Representative LaMonica McIver of New Jersey speaks during a House Committee on Homeland Security hearing in Washington, DC on Feb. 10, 2026.
U.S. Representative LaMonica McIver of New Jersey speaks during a House Committee on Homeland Security hearing in Washington, DC on Feb. 10, 2026. (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds - AFP / Getty Images)

Shocking Hearing Moment: Dem Facing Federal Assault Charges Asks ICE Director if He's 'Going To Hell'

 By Jason Cohen  February 14, 2026 at 5:00am
Democratic New Jersey Rep. LaMonica McIver asked acting Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Director Todd Lyons if he believed he would go to hell over his leadership during a Tuesday hearing.

Federal prosecutors charged McIver in May with assaulting law enforcement officers during a political stunt at an ICE facility in her state.

During a House Homeland Security hearing, she accused Lyons of being responsible for deaths, prompting the committee’s chairman, Republican New York Rep. Andrew Garbarino, to rebuke her.

“[H]ow do you think Judgment Day will work for you with so much blood on your hands?” McIver asked.

Lyons said he would not “entertain” McIver’s query.

“Oh, okay, of course not,” McIver replied.

“Do you think you’re going to hell, Mr. Lyons?”

Lyons again declined to answer.

“The gentlelady will suspend. As I said, the issues we’re debating here are important to ones that members feel deeply about. While vigorous disagreement is part of the legislative process, members are reminded that we must adhere to established standards of decorum and debate,” Garbarino said.

“The witnesses are here voluntarily. And I will continue to remind members that while oversight is important, aggressively attacking those witnesses personally is inappropriate and not in keeping with the traditions of our committee.”

During her questioning time, McIver referenced deaths she blamed on President Donald Trump’s administration, including the fatal shootings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Border Patrol agents in January.

Former U.S. Attorney Alina Habba said McIver “assaulted, impeded, and interfered with law enforcement” during a confrontation at Delaney Hall Detention Facility.

Authorities asserted McIver made an orchestrated effort to disrupt operations at the ICE center under the guise of a congressional oversight visit.

McIver claimed that the charges were politically motivated and misrepresented her conduct.

Jason Cohen
