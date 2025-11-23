Norman Lear's personal and original copy of the Declaration of Independence at the book release and signing of "Declare Yourself" at Barnes and Noble book store in the Grove on May 23, 2008, in Los Angeles, California. (Neilson Barnard / Getty Images)
Shocking Ignorance of Founding Documents Seen By University Professors
Professors at the University of Mississippi’s Declaration of Independence Center for the Study of American Freedom say that students lack a basic knowledge of the nation’s founding documents.
Associate Center Director Dr. Rankin Sherling told Fox News in a recent interview, “We have classes on the Declaration of Independence, and the Constitution, and the Bill of Rights.”
“I think that the American values are enshrined in our Judeo-Christian heritage and our Western heritage, and both of those are really combined and found in the Declaration of Independence,” he argued.
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law