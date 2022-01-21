Share
Shocking Message Brian Laundrie Left in Notebook Changes Everything: FBI Confirms

 By Michael Austin  January 21, 2022
The FBI revealed on Friday that Brian Laundrie admitted to the murder of his girlfriend, Gabby Petito.

Officials confirmed that the late 24-year-old claimed responsibility for the murder in a notebook found with his remains.

The FBI will now be closing its investigation into Petito’s death.

“All logical investigative steps have been concluded in this case,” FBI special agent Michael Schneider said in a statement. “The investigation did not identify any other individuals other than Brian Laundrie directly involved in the tragic death of Gabby Petito.

“The FBI’s primary focus throughout the investigation was to bring justice to Gabby and her family. The public’s role in helping us in this endeavor was invaluable as the investigation was covered in the media around the world.

“On behalf of the FBI, I want to express my deepest appreciation to the public for the thousands of tips that were provided during the investigation, and to our local, state and federal law enforcement partners for their work throughout the investigation,” Schneider said.

Laundrie and Petito came into the national spotlight following Petito’s disappearance and, subsequently, the discovery of her remains in Wyoming.

Petito went missing during a cross-country trip with Laundrie, which they both had been documenting on social media.

In September, Laundrie returned home to Florida without Petito.

After slipping police with the help of his mother, Laundrie disappeared.

On Sept. 19, authorities discovered Petito’s body in Grand Teton National Park.

A coroner determined the 22-year-old had been strangled.

A high-profile manhunt then ensued as authorities, social media sleuths and even Dog the Bounty Hunter attempted to locate Laundrie.

His remains were eventually found in the Florida wilderness and, on Nov. 23, the Laundrie family attorney announced that he had died of a gunshot wound to the head. It was concluded that he had committed suicide.

A backpack, notebook and revolver were found near Laundrie’s remains.

“A review of the notebook revealed written statements by Mr. Laundrie claiming responsibility for Ms. Petito’s death,” the FBI said in its statement.

