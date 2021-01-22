Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California became an unlikely ally this week to GOP Sens. Ted Cruz of Texas and Josh Hawley of Missouri, both of whom are facing calls from the left to either resign or be expelled from the upper chamber for challenging the Electoral College certification earlier this month.

You’d be hard-pressed to find any policy on which Feinstein would agree with either Republican. Still, the 87-year-old apparently believes both men are being wrongly treated by her Democratic colleagues following the Jan. 6 Capitol incursion.

That incursion has been used by Democrats, Big Tech and the mainstream media to justify everything from silencing conservatives to targeting former President Donald Trump and his voters. Anyone associated with questioning the results of the 2020 election is now being treated as if he or she is radioactive and a threat to society.

Apparently, Feinstein sees through the silliness of that posture toward her colleagues across the aisle.

The senator was addressing reporters Tuesday when she defended the “freedom” of Cruz and Hawley to challenge the election results, which neither man made history for doing.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported Feinstein specifically defended the Republicans when asked about the dustup over their objections Jan. 6 and even referred to their actions as “important.”

“I think the Senate is a place of freedom,” she said. “And people come here to speak their piece, and they do, and they provide a kind of leadership. In some cases, it’s positive, in some cases, maybe not. A lot of that depends on who’s looking and what party they are.

“But it’s an important place to have this kind of dialogue. It’s probably the highest-level dialogue that you get in an electoral body.”

Perhaps Feinstein is old enough to remember that in January 2017, members of her own party objected to certifying the Electoral College in favor of then-President-elect Donald Trump.

Politico reported on the failed Democratic effort to overturn Trump’s election victory.

“A challenge by several House Democrats to Donald Trump’s election on Friday collapsed when they failed to persuade a single Democratic senator to join their protest,” Politico’s Kyle Cheney noted.

“The short-lived, doomed-from-the-start effort — spearheaded by Reps. Sheila Jackson Lee of Texas and Barbara Lee of California — came during a joint meeting of the House and Senate to certify Trump’s Electoral College victory,” Cheney wrote.

“Without sufficient support to challenge Trump’s victory, the Republican-led Congress moved ahead with an easy confirmation of Trump’s presidency. The only remaining step is for him to take the oath of office on Jan. 20.”

Four years later, objecting to what is objectively a much more questionable election equates to sedition, according to many Democrats who have seized on the Capitol incursion and are using it as political currency.

Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, for example, is not opposed to using the 14th Amendment to remove both Republicans from office, he told PBS’ Margaret Hoover last week.

Regarding a portion of the amendment that says lawmakers “shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof. But Congress may by a vote of two-thirds of each House, remove such disability,” Manchin told Hoover, “That should be a consideration.”

Manchin is expected by many to be the Democrats’ moderate wild card with the GOP losing its majority after dual losses in the Georgia runoffs on Jan. 5.

With Manchin onboard, Democrats would presumably only need Vice President Kamala Harris as the deciding 51st vote to ram through extreme legislation.

Without his vote, and with no GOP support, any Democratic legislation is slated for failure. Manchin has signaled he won’t be a rubber stamp for his party’s more radical wing.

But when it comes to two Republicans using their voices to contest an election, Feinstein, even with her long record of far-left voting and extreme policy positions, sounds like the moderate among Senate Democrats.

