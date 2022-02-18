Shocking New Poll: Nearly Half of Americans Strongly Believe Biden Is in Cognitive Decline

A new poll indicates that Americans have serious concerns about President Joe Biden’s mental acuity and potential cognitive decline.

The Thursday poll from Rasmussen revealed that 47 percent of Americans strongly agree that Biden’s mental decline has become apparent.

Forty-two percent of likely voters said they were confident that Biden is “physically and mentally up to the job of being President of the United States.” Fifty-six percent were not confident in Biden’s fitness for the job, with 45 percent not at all confident.

Two-thirds of likely voters want Biden to take a cognitive test, as many congressional Republicans have proposed.

The survey questioned 1,000 likely voters between Feb. 13 and 14 with a +/- 3 percent margin of error.



Since the beginning of his presidential campaign, Biden has raised questions about his mental fitness with embarrassing gaffes, misstatements and apparent forgetfulness.

A GOP congressman who formerly served as a White House physician has frequently suggested that Biden is suffering from age-related cognitive decline.

“This guy doesn’t know where he’s at, he doesn’t know what he’s doing,” Texas Rep. Ronny Jackson said on a podcast with Rep. Jim Banks of Indiana in November.

“It’s very obvious to everyone in the country right now that this guy’s got some cognitive issues, right?”

Jackson said his discussion of Biden’s mental ability earned him an incensed email from former President Barack Obama himself.

Last week, Jackson led dozens of Republican representatives in calling for Biden to take a cognitive test.

President Trump had me administer a cognitive test because he had nothing to hide. Why won’t Biden do the same? We can only assume the worst if he doesn’t submit to the same precedent that his own party demanded of the last administration. — Ronny Jackson (@RepRonnyJackson) February 11, 2022



“Joe Biden has continually proven to me and to the world that something isn’t right. The American people deserve to have absolute confidence in their president’s cognitive ability,” Jackson wrote in a letter to the president.

Biden, now 79, is the oldest president in American history, taking office at the ripe old age of 78. Ronald Reagan, who previously held the record for presidential age, left office at the age of 77.

A previous Rasmussen poll showed that a majority of likely voters view Biden as one of the worst presidents in history, with the Democrat far less popular than his two most recent predecessors.

