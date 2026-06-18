Shocking Report: '250,000 Young White Girls' Victimized by Muslim Rape Gangs

The U.K. has been shaken to its core after a bombshell independent report alleged some truly heinous — and widespread — crimes happening against children and women.

On Wednesday, “The Rape Gang Inquiry Report” came out, spearheaded by Rupert Lowe, who is a member of Parliament (MP) for Great Yarmouth and leads the “Restore Britain” party.

And Lowe didn’t mince words when it came to the report’s allegations.

“As is the case with many decent, hard-working Britons, I was unaware of the sheer scale of the evil that has been, and continues to be, perpetrated by chiefly Pakistani Muslim men against vulnerable young white women and girls in communities up and down our country,” Lowe wrote in the foreword.

“But a single court transcript from one such horrific case – amplified by Elon Musk early last year – set in motion a long overdue national reckoning on the matter that inspired over 20,000 British patriots to help fund our Rape Gang Inquiry. What follows is a comprehensive report of its findings.”

He later added that the inquiry “confirms that this scandal constitutes one of the most horrendous failures in the history of the country.”

The report was apparently “survivor-led” and had an interesting format.

Effectively, every day of the inquiry, a panel of rotating guests would get to speak with Sammy Woodhouse, a survivor-turned-activist, and a group of experts. The guests would then have a platform to share their stories.

This included not just victims speaking, but parents and caretakers, too.

Some of these testimonies would include horrific stories of “pregnancy, abortion, and children born of rape.” Others appeared more focused on the purported justice failures that created these sorts of environments.

But everyone appeared to agree that the response — or lack thereof — from authorities was almost as appalling as the alleged crimes themselves.

In fact, the report stated that it “demonstrates beyond reasonable doubt that the rape gangs operated with either the active or passive consent of public authorities.”

“The scale of the crimes committed is staggering,” the report said. “It has been previously established that, at the very least, 250,000 young white girls have been subjected to repeated rape, gang rape, trafficking, torture, pregnancy, forced Islamic conversion, and lifelong trauma.

“The true number is probably higher.”

It added: “The perpetrators bear primary responsibility, yet the institutional failures that enabled them for decades must also be confronted.”

The alleged grooming process that these gangs deployed appears to be as simple as they are sinister.

In effect, the report claimed that men from these gangs would befriend young girls — some as young as 11 — and would then treat the child “like an adult.” They would provide alcohol and drugs to these young children. Once that pattern was established, the gangs “collected” the girls.

“After a few months the girls would then be collected from school gates, care homes, and streets in taxis,” the report states. “They were taken to houses, flats, restaurants, and hotels where they were raped repeatedly by groups of men, tortured, filmed for blackmail, and told they were ‘white trash’ or ‘kuffar’ who merited punishment. Many became pregnant while still children.”

Interestingly, hours after the report began to spread online, The Telegraph — a liberal British outlet — put out a report that wasn’t focused on the inquiry’s horrific findings, but rather accused Lowe’s Restore Britain party of being funded by “white supremacists.”

Other outlets, however, like GBNews, took a more forceful stance on the report, with one anchor proffering his thoughts:

250,000+ women and girls sacrificed at the altar of multiculturalism. pic.twitter.com/jDTmMbdqQ9 — Will Kingston (@WillKingston) June 16, 2026

“250,000+ women and girls sacrificed at the altar of multiculturalism,” he wrote in his post.

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