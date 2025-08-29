Share
Visitors take pictures by a sign posted in front of Meta headquarters on Jan. 29, 2025, in Menlo Park, California.
Visitors take pictures by a sign posted in front of Meta headquarters on Jan. 29, 2025, in Menlo Park, California. (Justin Sullivan / Getty Images)

Shocking Report Finds Meta's AI Bots Engage in Sexual Roleplay with Minors, Encourage Self-Harm

 By Jack Davis  August 29, 2025 at 2:28pm
A new report says Meta’s artificial intelligence chatbots are a harmful influence on teens.

“Meta AI in its current form, and on any of its current platforms (standalone app, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Facebook), represents an unacceptable risk to teen safety,” according to the report from Common Sense Media.

“Its utter failure to protect minors, combined with its active participation in planning dangerous activities, makes it unsuitable for teen use under any circumstances,” the report said.

“This is not a system that needs improvement. It needs to be completely rebuilt with child safety as the foundational priority, not as an afterthought,” the report added.

“Until Meta completely rebuilds this system with child safety as the foundation, every conversation puts your child at risk,” the report continued.

Common Sense Media said that “Meta AI’s safety systems regularly fail when teens need help most. Instead of protecting vulnerable teenagers, the AI companion actively participates in planning dangerous activities while dismissing legitimate requests for support.”

“Meta AI’s broken safety systems expose teens to multiple risk categories all at once, creating a cascade of harmful influences that research shows can quickly spiral out of control,” the report said.

Do you approve of children and teens using AI?

The report noted that systems to detect self-harm “are fundamentally broken. Even when testers using accounts with teen ages explicitly disclosed active self-harm, the system provided no safety responses or crisis resources.”

The reported noted that in one test account, “Meta AI planned a joint suicide.”

The chatbot system also “actively participates in planning dangerous weight loss behaviors,” noting that in once case a test account claiming to have lost 81 pounds asked for more weight loss advice and received it.

The report noted that “Meta AI has received negative attention for its AI companions engaging in sexual roleplay with teen accounts, and this problem has not been entirely fixed. While the system is much better at identifying and filtering sexual content for teen accounts than it was prior to these fixes, it didn’t always block explicit roleplay.”

“Meta AI and Meta AI companions engaged in detailed drug use roleplay, which sometimes escalated to sexual content during the simulated drug experiences. On occasion, the Meta AI companions initiated this content, with messages such as: ‘Do you want to light up? My place. Parents are out,’” the report said.

Meta AI “goes beyond just providing information and is an active participant in aiding teens,” Robbie Torney, the senior director in charge of AI programs at Common Sense Media, said, according to The Washington Post.

“Blurring of the line between fantasy and reality can be dangerous,” Torney said.

Meta defended its product while acknowledging the issues.

“Content that encourages suicide or eating disorders is not permitted, period, and we’re actively working to address the issues raised here,” Meta representative Sophie Vogel said.

“We want teens to have safe and positive experiences with AI, which is why our AIs are trained to connect people to support resources in sensitive situations,” Vogel said.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
