Share
News

Shocking Shake-Up in House GOP: Freedom Caucus Boots Member for First Time Ever

 By Randy DeSoto  July 6, 2023 at 3:20pm
Share

The House Freedom Caucus voted last month to expel GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia from the group.

The move came after Greene called fellow caucus member Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado a “little b****” on the House floor.

“A vote was taken to remove Marjorie Taylor Greene from the House Freedom Caucus for some of the things she’s done,” Freedom Caucus board member Rep. Andy Harris of Maryland confirmed to Politico on Thursday.

Asked if she is formally out, Harris responded, “As far as I know, that is the way it is.”

“I think the way she referred to a fellow member was probably not the way we expect our members to refer to other fellow, especially female, members,” Harris said.

Trending:
After Cocaine Is Found in WH, Trump Predicts the 'Fake News' Media's Next Steps

The Republican called it “an appropriate action.”

Harris signaled that there had been growing frustration with Greene in the group after she signed on to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s debt ceiling deal with President Joe Biden in May.

Greene also offered her strong, early support for McCarthy to become speaker before the Freedom Caucus had negotiated the concessions it won from him in exchange for the group’s support.

“I think all of that mattered,” Harris said.

Did MTG deserve to be booted from the Freedom Caucus?

“I think the straw that broke the camel’s back was publicly saying things about another member in terms that no one should,” he added.

According to Politico, this is the first time the Freedom Caucus has removed one of its members.

The Hill reported that the “little b****” comment came in late June when Greene was angry with Boebert for forcing floor action on articles of impeachment against Biden.

Related:
MTG Rules Out Theory on How Her TV Turned on by Itself with Concerning Message: 'So Silly'

Greene had previously offered similar articles of impeachment, which Boebert did not co-sponsor, Greene told Fox News after the incident.

Greene said that when she introduces new legislation, she communicates “with all of my Republican colleagues,” but Boebert did not.

“We had a tense conversation when she confronted me about things I had said about it,” the Georgia lawmaker recounted.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 2,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




'Bank Records Don't Lie': GOP Reps Have Uncovered 'More Disturbing Findings' in Hunter Biden Case
Shocking Shake-Up in House GOP: Freedom Caucus Boots Member for First Time Ever
Dem Rep Displays Stunning Lack of Knowledge About Declaration of Independence, Slavery
Four Fascinating 'Coincidences' Involving Presidents' Lives and the Fourth of July
Thanks, Joe Biden: Cost for Fourth of July Cookout Reaches Record High Thanks to Inflation
See more...

Conversation