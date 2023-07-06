The House Freedom Caucus voted last month to expel GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia from the group.

The move came after Greene called fellow caucus member Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado a “little b****” on the House floor.

“A vote was taken to remove Marjorie Taylor Greene from the House Freedom Caucus for some of the things she’s done,” Freedom Caucus board member Rep. Andy Harris of Maryland confirmed to Politico on Thursday.

Asked if she is formally out, Harris responded, “As far as I know, that is the way it is.”

“I think the way she referred to a fellow member was probably not the way we expect our members to refer to other fellow, especially female, members,” Harris said.

The Republican called it “an appropriate action.”

Harris signaled that there had been growing frustration with Greene in the group after she signed on to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s debt ceiling deal with President Joe Biden in May.

Greene also offered her strong, early support for McCarthy to become speaker before the Freedom Caucus had negotiated the concessions it won from him in exchange for the group’s support.

“I think all of that mattered,” Harris said.

“I think the straw that broke the camel’s back was publicly saying things about another member in terms that no one should,” he added.

According to Politico, this is the first time the Freedom Caucus has removed one of its members.

The Hill reported that the “little b****” comment came in late June when Greene was angry with Boebert for forcing floor action on articles of impeachment against Biden.

Biden intentionally ceded command & control of our border to cartels. His dereliction of duty caused the deaths of over 900 Coloradans from fentanyl, enabled sex-trafficking, & allowed an invasion. I brought my articles of impeachment up via a privileged motion to force a vote. pic.twitter.com/cdMoq8DNZt — Rep. Lauren Boebert (@RepBoebert) June 21, 2023

Greene had previously offered similar articles of impeachment, which Boebert did not co-sponsor, Greene told Fox News after the incident.

Marjorie Taylor Greene says she finds it unfortunate that Lauren Boebert leaked the conversation where she called Boebert a “little bitch” to the press. pic.twitter.com/GPzNMh4TFy — Acyn (@Acyn) June 25, 2023

Greene said that when she introduces new legislation, she communicates “with all of my Republican colleagues,” but Boebert did not.

“We had a tense conversation when she confronted me about things I had said about it,” the Georgia lawmaker recounted.

