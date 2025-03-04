Shocking Study Claiming Trans Surgery Radically Increases Mental Health Problems Immediately Attacked

A new study showed that self-described transgender people who had so-called “gender-affirming surgery” experienced worse mental health outcomes relative to other gender dysphoric people who did not have the surgery.

The new study, published in The Journal of Sexual Medicine on Feb. 25, said that those who underwent the procedures had an “elevated risk of mental health disorders” such as “depression, anxiety, suicidal ideation, and substance use disorder.”

The researchers added that “the heightened risk of mental health issues post-surgery was particularly pronounced among individuals undergoing feminizing transition compared to masculinizing transition.”

Colin Wright, the editor-in-chief of Reality’s Last Stand and a fellow at the Manhattan Institute, noted that the authors strangely recommended additional “gender-sensitive mental health support” rather than simply questioning “the medical legitimacy of performing ‘gender-affirming’ surgeries given the significantly worse mental health outcomes among recipients.”

🚨BREAKING: A new study analyzed mental health outcomes in gender dysphoric patients (with no other previous mental health diagnoses) who did and did not receive “gender-affirming surgery.” Those who received surgery had an “elevated risk of mental health disorders—including… pic.twitter.com/OZTEO0VSXb — Colin Wright (@SwipeWright) February 28, 2025



Wright observed from the study that males with gender dysphoria who received the surgeries had 35.6 percent higher suicidal ideation, 120 percent higher depression, 130 percent higher substance abuse disorder, and 388 percent higher anxiety than those who did not.

Benjamin Ryan, a health and science reporter at The New York Times, then spotlighted some limitations from the study.

In particular, he noted that the study looked at the records of adults with gender dysphoria who received the surgeries but who had no mental health diagnoses beforehand and compared that to those who had diagnoses two years later.

Are you surprised that they’re now showing brutal mental illness associated with trans surgeries? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 3% (1 Votes) No: 97% (34 Votes)

“I find it curious that many people with gender dysphoria would not at least qualify for other MH diagnoses,” he said. “So that immediately makes me wonder about the validity of these findings.”

“And as the paper suggests, it’s possible that after people had surgeries, their gender dysphoria improved and/or they started focusing on other MH issues, which could lead their care providers to input other MH diagnoses into their chart,” he added.

People have been losing their heads over this paper! I just read it and I find it very limited for a number of reasons: It looked at medical records of adults (18 and older) with gender dysphoria who received gender-transition surgeries but who had no mental health (MH)… https://t.co/MpTqwEv5oc pic.twitter.com/lCd5YXxwAU — Benjamin Ryan (@benryanwriter) March 1, 2025

However, Wright in his post, highlighted a portion of the study that explained what Ryan took issue with: “By excluding patients with documented pre-existing mental health diagnoses, this study sought to ensure that identified mental health outcomes likely represented new or emergent conditions rather than pre-existing disorders.”

And Chloe Cole, an outspoken detransitioner who underwent “gender-affirming” surgery as a youth, affirmed the outcome of the study from her own experiences.

“Removing my breasts to pretend being a boy did not, in fact improve my mental health,” she reacted.

“According to this study, I am far from alone.”

Removing my breasts to pretend being a boy did not, in fact improve my mental health. According to this study, I am far from alone… pic.twitter.com/XXCKUfkWth — Chloe Cole ⭐️ (@ChoooCole) March 1, 2025



Common sense would indeed side with Cole’s conclusion.

It’s hard to imagine that removing healthy body parts in alignment with one’s delusion, rather than addressing the delusion itself, would meaningfully improve mental health issues.

That doesn’t even get into the sexual perversion that leads at least some self-described transgender people to have so-called gender transitions.

There are also people out there who have serious delusions leading them to believe that they should not have as many limbs.

If a doctor therefore chops off their legs, he would not be acting with mercy, but would be engaged in the worst form of cruelty.

In the same way that actual mercy would look like dealing with the false belief that they should not have any limbs, if we want to show actual mercy toward self-described transgender people, we would not affirm their false “gender identity,” but would affirm that they are indeed members of the sex in which God created them.

Along with detransitioners like Cole, we must also have the courage to say that aloud.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.