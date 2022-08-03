'Shocking Tragedy': Republican Congresswoman and Two Staffers Die in Car Crash

An Indiana congresswoman and two of her aides were killed in a car crash on Wednesday afternoon.

Rep. Jackie Walorski died as a result of the accident, along with aides Zachery Potts and Emma Thomson, WBND-TV reported.

Another motorist, 56-year-old Edith Schmucker, died in the collision with the SUV Walorski and her aides were traveling in.

The exact circumstances of the crash weren’t immediately clear. WBND reported that it occurred on a state highway near Nappanee, Indiana.

Walorski was first elected to the House of Representatives in 2012, having previously served in the Indiana Legislature.

Her peers in Congress expressed their sympathies in response to her death.

“I’ll be praying for her family after this awful and shocking tragedy,” Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert tweeted. “May God surround and comfort them all.”

Just seeing the awful news about Rep. Jackie Walorski. Heartbreaking. I’ll be praying for her family after this awful and shocking tragedy. May God surround and comfort them all. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) August 3, 2022



Rep. Jim Banks, another Indiana Republican, pointed to Walorski as “one of the greatest public servants I’ve ever known.”

My full statement on the passing of Jackie Walorski, my dear friend and one of the greatest public servants I’ve ever known: pic.twitter.com/nntvYAqttb — Jim Banks (@RepJimBanks) August 3, 2022

“She was a good and honorable public servant,” Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger said.

My heart is heavy, and i don’t have the words. But all I can say is prayers for her family. She was a good and honorable public servant. Rep. Jackie Walorski, two others killed in crash https://t.co/DYPCY3DEHU — Adam Kinzinger🇺🇦🇺🇸✌️ (@AdamKinzinger) August 3, 2022

Our prayers are with her husband Dean, her family, and the families of Zachery Potts and Emma Thomson who also perished in the crash. We’re praying God’s comfort over their families and to all who loved and admired this truly inspiring Indiana leader. God Bless Jackie Walorski. — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) August 3, 2022



Walorski was eulogized across party lines.

Pete Buttigieg, a former Indiana mayor now serving as President Joe Biden’s secretary of transportation, mourned her death in a statement.

Though we came from very different places politically, she was always prepared to work together where there was common ground, always decent and straightforward, and she cared deeply about her work and her constituents. — Secretary Pete Buttigieg (@SecretaryPete) August 3, 2022

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi ordered that flags at the Capitol be flown at half-staff.

Walorski worked as a television reporter and in higher education before serving as a Christian missionary in Romania, going on to enter politics.

She is survived by her husband, Dean Swihart.

