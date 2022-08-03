Share
'Shocking Tragedy': Republican Congresswoman and Two Staffers Die in Car Crash

 By Richard Moorhead  August 3, 2022 at 2:35pm
An Indiana congresswoman and two of her aides were killed in a car crash on Wednesday afternoon.

Rep. Jackie Walorski died as a result of the accident, along with aides Zachery Potts and Emma Thomson, WBND-TV reported.

Another motorist, 56-year-old Edith Schmucker, died in the collision with the SUV Walorski and her aides were traveling in.

The exact circumstances of the crash weren’t immediately clear. WBND reported that it occurred on a state highway near Nappanee, Indiana.

Walorski was first elected to the House of Representatives in 2012, having previously served in the Indiana Legislature.

Her peers in Congress expressed their sympathies in response to her death.

“I’ll be praying for her family after this awful and shocking tragedy,” Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert tweeted. “May God surround and comfort them all.”


Rep. Jim Banks, another Indiana Republican, pointed to Walorski as “one of the greatest public servants I’ve ever known.”

“She was a good and honorable public servant,” Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger said.

Teen Attempts Robbery in Middle of the Night, Ends Up Paying with His Life


Walorski was eulogized across party lines.

Pete Buttigieg, a former Indiana mayor now serving as President Joe Biden’s secretary of transportation, mourned her death in a statement.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi ordered that flags at the Capitol be flown at half-staff.

Walorski worked as a television reporter and in higher education before serving as a Christian missionary in Romania, going on to enter politics.

She is survived by her husband, Dean Swihart.

Richard Moorhead
