Shocking Video: Professor Holds Machete to Reporter's Neck, Also Cursed Out Pro-Life Activists

An art professor at Hunter College in Manhattan has been fired and is being investigated by the New York City Police Department after a shocking video of her holding a machete to a reporter’s neck and allegedly threatening to chop him up went viral.

“Hunter College strongly condemns the unacceptable actions of Shellyne Rodriguez and has taken immediate action,” school spokesman Vince Dimiceli told the New York Post on Tuesday.

“Rodriguez has been relieved of her duties at Hunter College effective immediately, and will not be returning to teach at the school,” Dimiceli said.

The incident unfolded Tuesday when Post reporter Reuven Fenton knocked on Rodriguez’s door to inquire about a video from earlier this month showing her harassing pro-life students at Hunter College and vandalizing their display table.

“Get the f*** away from my door, or I’m gonna chop you up with this machete!” she yelled from behind her closed door, according to the Post.

After opening the door, the unhinged leftist is seen on video holding a machete to the reporter’s throat while warning, “Get the f*** away from my door!”







The reporter and his photographer left immediately, but dashcam video captured Rodriguez chasing them into the street while wielding her machete, the Post reported.

“If I see you on this block one more f***ing time, you’re gonna –!” Rodriguez yelled, according to the Post. “Get the f*** off the block! Get the f*** out of here, yo!”

She also allegedly kicked the reporter in the shins as he got into his car.







Hunter College reacted by immediately firing the deranged art professor. The NYPD is also investigating the incident, which could result in criminal charges.

The Post staffers had approached Rodriguez on Tuesday to inquire about a May 2 video that captured the pro-abortion professor harassing and cursing at two pro-life students at Hunter College.

The footage was posted on Twitter by Students for Life.

“You’re not educating s***. This is f***ing propaganda!” she told the students sitting at a pro-life display table. “What are you going to do, like, anti-trans next?”

Rodriguez claimed their peaceful demonstration was “violent” and yelled at the male student, suggesting he’s not allowed to have an opinion on abortion “because you can’t even have a f***ing baby!”

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some viewers will find offensive.

PROFESSOR GONE WILD: Pro-abortion professor Shellyne Rodriquez curses at pro-life students and vandalizes table at Hunter College. pic.twitter.com/QNspuXB4KK — Students for Life of America (@StudentsforLife) May 17, 2023

Predictably, Rodriguez is a race-baiting leftist who has described herself as a “black Marxist.”

In June 2020, she was arrested during a George Floyd demonstration in the Bronx. She later sued the NYPD, claiming officers had abused her during the arrest.

Rodriguez is the lead plaintiff in the lawsuit, which is scheduled to return to court in July, according to the Post.

Should the professor face criminal charges? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (552 Votes) No: 1% (4 Votes)

The fact that an unhinged leftist who bullied pro-life students and held a machete to a reporter’s throat was ever allowed to teach impressionable youth at a public college speaks volumes about the dismal state of education in America today.

Many of our children are no longer being taught in classrooms but instead are being brainwashed with toxic propaganda. While Shellyne Rodriguez was caught harassing conservative students and threatening free speech, imagine how many similar incidents are not captured on video.

This modern-day scourge of left-wing indoctrination through bullying and thuggery must be outed and stopped. It has gone far enough.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.