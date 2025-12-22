Share
PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 12: DK Metcalf #4 of the Pittsburgh Steelers celebrates a touchdown against the Cleveland Browns during the fourth quarter in the game at Acrisure Stadium on October 12, 2025 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

Shocking Video: Steelers Wide Receiver Punches Lions Fan in the Face in Middle of Sunday Game

 By Jack Davis  December 22, 2025 at 7:23am
A Sunday incident between Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf and a Detroit Lions fan will be reviewed by the NFL, according to a new report.

The incident took place during Pittsburgh’s 29-24 victory over Detroit. A league source said the incident is being reviewed by league officials, according to NBC.

“He came over because the fan in the stands was holding a ‘4’ Pittsburgh jersey, he went over, and the fan said something to him,” CBS sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson said, according to ESPN.

“Obviously, Metcalf did not like what he said, and you saw the swipe there. No Steelers came over to him and mentioned anything,” he said.

Metcalf left after the game without speaking to reporters.

Ryan Kennedy of  Pinckney, Michigan. Said he was “a little shocked. Like everyone’s talking to me. I’m a little rattled, but I just want the Lions to win, baby,” according to the Detroit Free Press.

“My words don’t matter because it was on camera,” he said, initially telling the outlet, “My name is ‘Biggest Detroit Lions Fan Ever that got attacked by DeKaylin Zecharius Metcalf.'”

When asked to explain the incident, Kennedy said, “What, my full name isn’t, is DeKaylin Zecharius Metcalf.”


“He doesn’t like his government name. I called him that, and then he grabbed me and ripped my shirt. I’m a little shocked. Like everyone’s talking to me. I’m a little rattled, but I just want the Lions to win, baby,” he said.

Detroit Lions officials spoke to the fan, who was not ejected.

Should Metcalf be suspended for the rest of the season?

NFL officials said there was no basis in the rules for ejecting Metcalf.

CBS rules analyst Gene Steratore said no penalty could be called because officials did not see the incident, according to CBS.

“Because the officials did not see this — and (you) wouldn’t expect them to from where DK Metcalf was, it’s not something they can weigh in to from an officiating standpoint,” he said.

“I have been notified, though, that will be delivered to compliance with the NFL, and they’ll address it at that point,” Steratore said.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said after the game he was aware of the incident, according to NFL.com.

“I heard about it but I haven’t seen it,” Tomlin said. “I haven’t had the opportunity to talk to DK, and so I have no comment.”

