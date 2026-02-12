'Shockwaves' Rock House Republicans: Razor-Thin Margin Could Shrink as Rumors Swirl

Under President Donald Trump’s second term, Republicans enjoy a majority in Congress.

But that “majority” is based on ultra-tight margins that generally can’t afford to see a GOP lawmaker vote with the other side of the aisle.

It’s not hyperbole to say that “every vote matters” in the current makeup of both the House of Representatives and the Senate.

Given that reality, it shouldn’t be a surprise that a GOP lawmaker’s rumored early departure from the House has stunned Republican lawmakers.

Or, as Fox News puts it, those rumors “are sending shockwaves through Republicans’ razor-thin majority in Congress.”

Florida GOP Rep. Neal Dunn had already made his intentions known to retire before the end of his current term.

But those late 2026 plans are now being rumored to be early 2026 plans — with Dunn purportedly planning on not even finishing out his term now — and that’s caused quite a bit of consternation among Republicans, based on Fox News’ characterization of the ordeal.

House Speaker Mike Johnson has reportedly asked Dunn to stay and see out his term, even if he plans to retire this year.

“He is a beloved member of Congress and a great man. And, you know, he’s informed us he’s not going to run for re-election,” Johnson said. “And what he does from here forward, I’m not sure.”

Johnson added, “You need to ask him about it. But I’ve encouraged him to stay and be part of this, and I think he wants to do that. And so you have to ask him all the circumstances.”

When CNN reporter Sarah Ferris actually did ask Dunn about these rumors, he didn’t offer much insight.

Just asked GOP Rep. Neal Dunn if he is committed to serving out the rest of his term: “No comment right now.” Dunn, who has dealt with health issues, recently announced he would not seek reelection. Big question inside Capitol is whether he is seeking to leave early. — Sarah Ferris (@sarahnferris) February 11, 2026

“No comment right now,” Dunn told Ferris.

If Dunn does truly retire early (Ferris noted that he’s been dealing “with health issues”), it leaves Johnson with the thinnest of margins.

Coupled with the surprise departure of Georgia GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene — an acrimonious divorce, to say the least — Fox News noted that Johnson will be working with a 217-214 majority in the House.

That effectively means Johnson and the Republicans will have a one-vote margin of error going forward.

And it will likely remain that way until August, when there is a special election planned to fill the vacated seat of the late California GOP Rep. Doug LaMalfa.

The 2026 midterms, which could reshape Congress and its majorities entirely, will take place in November.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.