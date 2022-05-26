Shooter Had 19 Arrests, 2 Open Cases - Was Let Out on $1 Bail Before NY Subway Shooting

A criminal with multiple prior arrests was free on $1 bail when he allegedly killed a total stranger on a New York City subway.

Murder suspect Andrew Abdullah has 19 prior arrests, according to Fox News. He was arrested Tuesday in connection with the shooting death of Goldman Sachs executive Daniel Enriquez.

On April 22, when he was charged with being in possession of a stolen motorcycle, a judge gave him a nominal bail of $1 instead of the $15,000 requested by the Brooklyn district attorney, according to WABC-TV.

The New York City council had passed a $1 bail law in 2019, so individuals accused of crimes would not be forced to remain in jail.

Weeks before Andrew Abdullah was accused of a cold-blooded murder of a Brooklyn man on a subway train, a criminal court judge put him on supervised release without requiring him to post bail after his arrest on charges involving stealing a carhttps://t.co/lmN40fKSiE — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) May 25, 2022



Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell denounced the system that allowed Abdullah to be free.

“This horrific crime should never have happened,” Sewell said, according to the Associated Press. She called Abdullah “a repeat offender who was given every leeway by the criminal justice system.”

In 2018, Andrew Abdullah pleaded guilty to weapons charges. He was released on bail. JUST LAST WEEK he shot and killed a man on the NY subway. If Democrats REALLY cared about stopping violence, they would prosecute criminals, not let them go free. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) May 26, 2022

Abdullah “targeted this poor individual for reasons we don’t know,” Chief of Detectives James Essig said.

Abdullah had been parole until last June after serving two and a half years for a conviction on conspiracy and attempted weapon possession charges in a gang case, according to parole records and police. In addition to the April case, there is an open alleged assault case against him.

Griselda Vile said what happened to her brother should never happen again, according to Fox News.

“I’m only meeting with the press because I’m pleading that this not happen to another New Yorker, that it does not happen to another family,” Vile said.

“I don’t want my brother just to be a passing name in the media, a passing name in our normalcy, post-pandemic,” she said.

She said the shooting of a stranger on a subway has rattled New York City.

“If you take the pulse of the city, everyone is afraid,” she said.

She called upon city leaders to make New York City what it once was.

“Because we worked remote for so long, we have to go back. For our children, we have to go back to normalcy,” she said. “In order to do that, MTA, NYPD, Albany, the mayor, the governor … have to work to find out what they can do to minimize this crime and address it.”

