News

Shooter Had 19 Arrests, 2 Open Cases - Was Let Out on $1 Bail Before NY Subway Shooting

 By Jack Davis  May 26, 2022 at 7:48am
A criminal with multiple prior arrests was free on $1 bail when he allegedly killed a total stranger on a New York City subway.

Murder suspect Andrew Abdullah has 19 prior arrests, according to Fox News. He was arrested Tuesday in connection with the shooting death of Goldman Sachs executive Daniel Enriquez.

On April 22, when he was charged with being in possession of a stolen motorcycle, a judge gave him a nominal bail of $1 instead of the $15,000 requested by the Brooklyn district attorney, according to WABC-TV.

The New York City council had passed a $1 bail law in 2019, so individuals accused of crimes would not be forced to remain in jail.

Anonymous Donor Steps Forward to Ensure Uvalde Families Won't 'Have to Worry About a Single Cost'


Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell denounced the system that allowed Abdullah to be free.

“This horrific crime should never have happened,” Sewell said, according to the Associated Press. She called Abdullah “a repeat offender who was given every leeway by the criminal justice system.”

Abdullah “targeted this poor individual for reasons we don’t know,” Chief of Detectives James Essig said.

Have liberals handed NYC over to the criminals?

Abdullah had been parole until last June after serving two and a half years for a conviction on conspiracy and attempted weapon possession charges in a gang case, according to parole records and police. In addition to the April case, there is an open alleged assault case against him.

Griselda Vile said what happened to her brother should never happen again, according to Fox News.

“I’m only meeting with the press because I’m pleading that this not happen to another New Yorker, that it does not happen to another family,” Vile said.

“I don’t want my brother just to be a passing name in the media, a passing name in our normalcy, post-pandemic,” she said.

LA Man Suspected of Violent Robbery Accidentally Shoots Accomplice, Leaving Trail of Blood for Police to Follow

She said the shooting of a stranger on a subway has rattled New York City.

“If you take the pulse of the city, everyone is afraid,” she said.

She called upon city leaders to make New York City what it once was.

“Because we worked remote for so long, we have to go back. For our children, we have to go back to normalcy,” she said. “In order to do that, MTA, NYPD, Albany, the mayor, the governor … have to work to find out what they can do to minimize this crime and address it.”

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Conversation