3 Dead, 4 Injured in Shooting at California Bowling Alley

Three are dead and four injured after a shooting at a Southern California bowling alley early Saturday morning.

The shooting took place in Torrance, California — about 20 miles from Los Angeles — due to an argument in the Gable House Bowl bowling alley, according to USA Today.

Police responded to a report of shots fired and arrived on the scene after the gunfire had ceased.

An eyewitness report said that “bowlers were diving under benches,” according to CNN.

Reports of shots fired with multiple victims down. T P D is on scene. Investigation is ongoing. Please stay away from the area. — Torrance Police (@TorrancePD) January 5, 2019

“The people that were still bowling on the lanes were on the floors, underneath the seats, behind the benches,” witness Dana Scott said.

“People were looking for their parents, because this is a family league,” she added. “You’ve got mothers, fathers, sons, daughters, everybody’s friends in that league.”

The Torrance, California police department confirms at least 3 people are dead and 4 are injured following a shooting which reportedly started from an argument at a bowling alley. https://t.co/vXrxL1AvIS pic.twitter.com/VrmkAMWmqo — USA TODAY Video (@usatodayvideo) January 5, 2019

According to Wes Hamand, a 29-year-old Torrance resident who was present at the time with his 13-year-old niece and cousin, the altercation started when a “huge fight” began between some of the patrons, the New York Post reported.

Hamad said that the fight lasted about five minutes and blocked the entrance to the Gable House Bowl, eventually devolving into “complete chaos.”

“I grabbed my niece and started running towards the far end of the bowling alley,” he said. “As we were running, we heard 15 shots.”

Hamand also recounted seeing a woman crying over a man who had suffered multiple gunshots in his head and neck.

“Upon arrival, officers discovered multiple subjects with gunshot wounds inside the location,” a Torrance Police Department news release stated, according to CNN. “Officers began life-saving measures which included CPR and the use of a defibrillator. The Torrance Fire Department also treated individuals at the scene.”

Names of the slain and injured have not been released, and no arrests were immediately reported. The Torrance Police Department said that it was “working to identify the suspect(s) involved.”

California Sen. Kamala Harris responded to the incident with an apparent call for stronger gun control.

My heart breaks for the victims of the shooting in Torrance and their loved ones. Thank you to the law enforcement & first responders on the scene. We must do more to address gun violence. Americans should be able to go to a bowling alley and be safe. — Kamala Harris (@SenKamalaHarris) January 5, 2019

