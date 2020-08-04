SECTIONS
News Sports
P Share Print

Shooting at Huge Party Reportedly for NFL Player Leaves 1 Dead, 2 Injured

×
By Johnathan Jones
Published August 4, 2020 at 10:37am
P Share Print

A party in Los Angeles which was reportedly being held to celebrate a player being drafted into the NFL ended Tuesday morning with three people shot and one woman dead.

KCAL-TV reported police responded to a mansion in the city’s upscale Beverly Crest neighborhood early Tuesday after shots rang out at a residence on Mulholland Drive.

Upon arrival, first responders described finding two women and one man with gunshot wounds.

A woman, who was reported by KCAL as being around 35 years old, died following the shooting.

The outlet reported that prior to the shooting, police had received a complaint about the party over its crowd size.

TRENDING: 'What Utter, Racist BS': Ted Cruz Rips Oprah

California’s strict restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic prohibit large gatherings.

Officers found around 200 people at the residence, and they were being dropped off by buses.

The party made news prior to the shooting for its size, with KCAL anchors pointing out attendees were not wearing masks or adhering to social distancing mandates.

Police officers were on the scene directing traffic.

A man identified as Kennie D. Leggett told KCAL he was the party’s head of security.

Leggett told the outlet the party “was being thrown to celebrate a player recently getting drafted to an NFL team, but did not clarify the name of the player or which team he was drafted to,” the report said.

RELATED: NBA Star's Refusal To Kneel, Proclamation of Faith Spark Big Sales Surge

Which NFL player hosted the party was not clear Tuesday morning.

“We have money,” Leggett told KCAL. “We are people. This, COVID I mean, is just pushing us out everywhere, and we have nothing, so the only thing we do have is Airbnbs to rent, swimming pools for our kids, to do big things and things of that nature.”

He also said he had been contracted to stay until 3 a.m., when the party was slated to end.

The party was cut short when violence broke out in the rented home.

At approximately 1:15 a.m., two separate rounds of gunfire were reported, which ended with the three people being shot and one killed.

LAPD Lt. Chris Ramirez told reporters the shooting was believed to be gang-related.

KCAL reported a witness had video from the party showing that in one volley of gunfire, at least 20 shots were fired.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Johnathan Jones
Johnathan has authored thousands of news articles throughout his career. He has also worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.
Johnathan has authored thousands of news articles throughout his career. He has also worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.







Poll: Overwhelming Majority of Black Americans Want Police To Maintain Local Presence
Mike Pence Unloads on Chief Justice John Roberts: 'A Real Disappointment to Conservatives'
Fed-Up Portland Police Chief Makes Big Statement Against Violence: 'Enough Is Enough'
FBI Reportedly Denies Prominent Conservative Journalist His Right To Bear Arms
Chris Cuomo Shares His Thoughts on Polls - and It's the Same Opinion He Blasted Trump for Having
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×