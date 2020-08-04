A party in Los Angeles which was reportedly being held to celebrate a player being drafted into the NFL ended Tuesday morning with three people shot and one woman dead.

KCAL-TV reported police responded to a mansion in the city’s upscale Beverly Crest neighborhood early Tuesday after shots rang out at a residence on Mulholland Drive.

Upon arrival, first responders described finding two women and one man with gunshot wounds.

A woman, who was reported by KCAL as being around 35 years old, died following the shooing.

The outlet reported that prior to the shooting, police had received a complaint about the party over its crowd size.

TRENDING: I Looked Up What Happened When Sweden Refused To Shut Down - They Were Right, We Were Wrong

California’s strict restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic prohibit large gatherings.

Officers found around 200 people at the residence, and they were being dropped off by buses.

The party made news prior to the shooting for its size, with KCAL anchors pointing out attendees were not wearing masks or adhering to social distancing mandates.

#BREAKING: LAPD is responding to a large party taking place at a Beverly Crest mansion https://t.co/KlGCwYdSaN pic.twitter.com/YA8sy25w0k — CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) August 4, 2020

Police officers were on the scene directing traffic.

A man identified as Kennie D. Leggett told KCAL he was the party’s head of security.

Leggett told the outlet the party “was being thrown to celebrate a player recently getting drafted to an NFL team, but did not clarify the name of the player or which team he was drafted to,” the report said.

UPDATE: A man who identified himself as part of the security team hired for the party said it was being thrown for an unidentified NFL player. Police said there were unable to enter the premises to breakup the party without a warrant https://t.co/KlGCwYvtzn — CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) August 4, 2020

RELATED: NFL Great Mike Ditka Blasts Anthem-Haters Again: 'Bench Them' Until They Respect the Country

Which NFL player hosted the party was not clear Tuesday morning.

“We have money,” Leggett told KCAL. “We are people. This, COVID I mean, is just pushing us out everywhere, and we have nothing, so the only thing we do have is Airbnbs to rent, swimming pools for our kids, to do big things and things of that nature.”

He also said he had been contracted to stay until 3 a.m., when the party was slated to end.

The party was cut short when violence broke out in the rented home.

UPDATE: At least three people were critically wounded after gunfire erupted at a large party at a mansion in the upscale hillside neighborhood of Beverly Crest in the early morning hours Tuesday. https://t.co/IkmVkVs4Ct pic.twitter.com/he6pjE1ymR — CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) August 4, 2020

At approximately 1:15 a.m., two separate rounds of gunfire were reported, which ended with the three people being shot and one killed.

LAPD Lt. Chris Ramirez told reporters the shooting was believed to be gang-related.

KCAL reported a witness had video from the party showing that in one volley of gunfire, at least 20 shots were fired.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.