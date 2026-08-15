Shooting Rocks University Campus as School Prepares for Classes to Resume

An early morning shooting outside residence halls at Virginia State University left five wounded, with one of them in critical condition, according to school officials and news reports.

The shooting broke out about 1:30 a.m., according to WTTG-TV in Washington.

“Multiple suspects” were involved, according to the school.

An overnight campus lockdown was lifted by 8 a.m., 13NewsNow in Norfolk reported.

Four victims suffered injuries but were not considered life-threatening, according to reports.

A post that Virginia State published to the social media platform X on Saturday morning announcing the lockdown was over noted that a “significant law enforcement presence remains on campus as the investigation into this morning’s shooting continues.”

Virginia State, one of more than 100 Historically Black Colleges and Universities in the nation, is in Ettrick, Virginia, just south of the state capital of Richmond.

It was preparing for the first classes of the fall semester, which starts Monday, according to USA Today.

Details about the shooting were not clear Saturday morning, but the news about the violence — as American colleges and universities plan to resume their academic years — swept social media.

BREAKING NEWS: Multiple people have been shot at Virginia State University, and the campus remains on lockdown, @VSUpolice and @VSU_1882 say. The university said the shooting involved “multiple suspects” near the Quad Annexes. The investigation is ongoing. — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 15, 2026

Mass shooting at Virginia State University leaves several wounded, puts campus on lockdown https://t.co/vQz5DBQYXZ pic.twitter.com/KmR11OwE4n — New York Post (@nypost) August 15, 2026

Multiple people were injured in a shooting involving multiple suspects at Virginia State University, prompting a temporary campus lockdown early Saturday, the university said. https://t.co/mxF9D7BBE2 — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 15, 2026

According to VSU’s post, the investigation is being led by Chesterfield County police, with the help of VSU police, the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms.

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