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Police lights flash above crime scene tape in a stock photo.
Police lights flash in a stock photo. Authorities are investigating a shooting early Saturday at Virginia State University that left five wounded. (halbergman / Getty Images)

Shooting Rocks University Campus as School Prepares for Classes to Resume

 By Joe Saunders  August 15, 2026 at 7:29am
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An early morning shooting outside residence halls at Virginia State University left five wounded, with one of them in critical condition, according to school officials and news reports.

The shooting broke out about 1:30 a.m., according to WTTG-TV in Washington.

“Multiple suspects” were involved, according to the school.

An overnight campus lockdown was lifted by 8 a.m., 13NewsNow in Norfolk reported.

Four victims suffered injuries but were not considered life-threatening, according to reports.

A post that Virginia State published to the social media platform X on Saturday morning announcing the lockdown was over noted that a “significant law enforcement presence remains on campus as the investigation into this morning’s shooting continues.”

Virginia State, one of more than 100 Historically Black Colleges and Universities in the nation, is in Ettrick, Virginia, just south of the state capital of Richmond.

It was preparing for the first classes of the fall semester, which starts Monday, according to USA Today.

Details about the shooting were not clear Saturday morning, but the news about the violence — as American colleges and universities plan to resume their academic years — swept social media.

Related:
University of Michigan Goes Full Participation Trophy, Will Hide Grades for Student 'Mental Health'

According to VSU’s post, the investigation is being led by Chesterfield County police, with the help of VSU police, the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms.

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Joe Saunders
Story Editor
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro desk editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015.
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015. Largely a product of Catholic schools, who discovered Ayn Rand in college, Joe is a lifelong newspaperman who learned enough about the trade to be skeptical of every word ever written. He was also lucky enough to have a job that didn't need a printing press to do it.
Birthplace
Philadelphia
Nationality
American




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