Shooting Takes Place at Mall Of America, Building Goes into Full Lockdown: Photos

 By Jack Davis  January 1, 2022 at 2:48pm
Two people were wounded in a New Year’s Eve shooting at the Mall of America.

The mall was locked down for about 45 minutes after the gunfire, according to the Minneapolis Star-Tribune.

The shooter fled the mall, police said. No arrest has yet been made.

Police said that one person was wounded in the leg and a second was grazed in the incident, which took place at about 5 p.m. on the third floor of the Bloomington, Minnesota, mall.

“When we heard the shot and heard the screams we all got frazzled,” said Alexis Gonzalez, who works at the Windsor clothing store on the vast mall’s second level.

“We started seeing from out our store window that people were upstairs running. That’s when a girl came in our store saying someone got shot, and that’s when the mall lockdown alarms started, and people started rushing into our store,” he said.

“People were running trying to get into stores, and you could see mall security rushing over to the north side on the third level,” Gonzalez said.

Shopper Josh Ellingson was in the mall with his family when the lockdown began.

The family was “told we had to get into a store for a lockdown,” he said. “We didn’t get any other information other than that. We didn’t hear a whole lot other than the announcement and then being told we could leave. It was definitely a surreal situation.”

Deputy Bloomington Police Chief Kim Clauson said police were patrolling the third floor of the mall when one officer heard one gunshot.

“It does appear there was an altercation between two males before the shot was fired,” Clauson said.

Clauson noted that although the Mall of America does not allow guns on the premises, it also has no systems in place such as searches or metal detectors to give that policy any teeth, according to WCCO-TV.


Although the man hit in the leg was taken to a hospital for treatment, the individual who was grazed was treated at the scene and released.

The mall closed about 15 minutes after the lockdown was lifted, and canceled its planned New Year’s Eve activities.

Jack Davis
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
