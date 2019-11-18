Shooting at Walmart Leaves at Least 3 Dead, Including Suspect: Police

Three people were reportedly killed in a shooting at a Walmart in Duncan, Oklahoma, on Monday morning.

“At approximately 9:54 a.m. calls on the police scanner indicated a shooting at Walmart with three down and suspect still at large,” The Duncan Banner initially reported.

The Duncan Police Department later confirmed to The Duncan Banner that the suspect in the morning shooting was one of the three deceased.

KOCO reported two men and one woman were among the dead.

The shooting took place in the parking lot of the Walmart.

“At this time we can confirm a shooting in Walmart parking lot. We have 3 deceased individuals. 1 Female and 1 Male were deceased in the car and 1 Male outside of the car. A handgun was found on scene.

“We will update as more information comes in,” police said, according to KTVQ.

New photos from the Walmart in Duncan, Okla. where two people were shot and killed. The suspect is also dead, Duncan Banner reports. pic.twitter.com/GTGUtMt6oQ — Ryan Wood (@RyanWoodDFW) November 18, 2019

Local public schools, as well as Red River Technology Center, were placed on lock-down following reports of the shooting.

Duncan Public Schools posted on Facebook that the all clear was given and the district is no longer on lock-down.

The shooting at the Duncan Walmart, in southwest Oklahoma, comes a little over three months after the horrific mass shooting at an El Paso, Texas, Walmart.

That incident left 22 dead and 24 injured.

The El Paso Walmart re-opened last week.

