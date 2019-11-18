SECTIONS
Shooting at Walmart Leaves at Least 3 Dead, Including Suspect: Police

WalmartJames R. Martin / Shutterstock(James R. Martin / Shutterstock)

By Randy DeSoto
Published November 18, 2019 at 10:46am
Three people were reportedly killed in a shooting at a Walmart in Duncan, Oklahoma, on Monday morning.

“At approximately 9:54 a.m. calls on the police scanner indicated a shooting at Walmart with three down and suspect still at large,” The Duncan Banner initially reported.

The Duncan Police Department later confirmed to The Duncan Banner that the suspect in the morning shooting was one of the three deceased.

KOCO reported two men and one woman were among the dead.

The shooting took place in the parking lot of the Walmart.

“At this time we can confirm a shooting in Walmart parking lot. We have 3 deceased individuals. 1 Female and 1 Male were deceased in the car and 1 Male outside of the car. A handgun was found on scene.

“We will update as more information comes in,” police said, according to KTVQ.

Local public schools, as well as Red River Technology Center, were placed on lock-down following reports of the shooting.

Duncan Public Schools posted on Facebook that the all clear was given and the district is no longer on lock-down.

The shooting at the Duncan Walmart, in southwest Oklahoma, comes a little over three months after the horrific mass shooting at an El Paso, Texas, Walmart.

That incident left 22 dead and 24 injured.

The El Paso Walmart re-opened last week.

Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 1,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015.
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
