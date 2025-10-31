One person was killed and 11 were wounded as homecoming festivities at two historically black colleges and universities turned violent over the weekend.

Lincoln University in Chester County, Pennsylvania, which was one of the nation’s first HBCUs, saw a 25-year-old from Wilmington, Delaware, killed amid the violence with a gunshot wound to the head, according to a report from WHP-TV.

Officials identified Zecqueous Morgan-Thompson, 21, as one of the suspects.

Six others, ranging from 20 to 25 years old, were injured during the shooting.

All are anticipated to survive, per WHP-TV.

Lincoln University President Brenda Allen issued a statement detailing the “unfortunate incident” that unfolded on campus.

The school canceled classes on Oct. 27.

“What occurred last night was tragic for our students, our families, and our community,” the statement said.

“Gun violence happens far too often in our country, and we are heartbroken that Lincoln University and its students are among the latest victims of such senseless violence.”

Another shooting happened near Howard University in Washington, D.C., according to a report from WRC-TV.

Although no Howard students or other school community members were involved, one of the injured was from Morgan State University, another HBCU.

The victims included four adults and one teenager, all of whom were taken to hospitals without life-threatening injuries.

D.C. Police Chief Pamela Smith said in a statement that two suspects were arrested, while three firearms were found near the scene.

“This incident was not affiliated with Howard University, and no Howard University students, faculty, or staff were involved,” the school said in a statement.

“The safety and well-being of the Howard University community is our highest priority,” it continued.

“HUPD has implemented enhanced security measures throughout the weekend, including an increased presence of University security personnel and local law enforcement agencies on and around campus to ensure a safe and welcoming environment for all.”

The Root, an African-American online magazine, noted that the two incidents come after last year’s homecoming events at HBCUs were marked by violence.

“Among the jokes and quippy tiktoks is something darker,” the outlet said. “Black Americans are feeling unsafe.”

