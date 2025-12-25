Share
'Shop With a Cop' Sends Less Fortunate Kids on Mini Christmas Shopping Sprees With New Police Pals

 By Bryan Chai  December 25, 2025 at 9:00am
It’s no secret that the left hates the police.

From wanting to defund them, to pushing slogans like “all cops are bastards,” to wishing (or legislating for) outright violence on them, this unhinged disdain for police is practically a pillar of modern leftism.

Now, to be completely fair, it would be utterly naive to suggest that there are no bad or corrupt cops out there.

But it’s not right, nor fair, to judge the majority based on a rotten minority.

(Funny, as that appears to be the basis of the left’s latest pro-Somalia tirades.)

Case in point, one of the things police do that never gets as much coverage as when they mess up is a heartfelt “Shop with a Cop” program.

Across the country, various police departments take part in this program during the Christmas season, and it’s a simple concept: Underprivileged children are paired with police officers, and the two can then go pick out a present for the child to get.

It’s a great program that’s also a powerful reminder that police officers exist to serve the community — something that anti-cop leftists seem unwilling or unable to comprehend.

Just look at some of these lit-up faces:

But beyond the inherent good of helping children in need enjoy their Christmases just a little bit more, “Shop with a Cop” also does something more subtle — but arguably more important.

By working with underprivileged children in this program, police officers are usually working with kids from rougher backgrounds and neighborhoods.

But they’re teaching these kids, from a young age, that police are the good guys, which they overwhelmingly are. And if those kids grow up and have a more painful encounter with police (again, not exactly uncommon in rougher areas), that experience and knowledge could be invaluable.

It could literally be the difference between life and death, depending on the circumstances.

But that’s enough doom and gloom for the Christmas season.

Here’s how one officer glowingly described the “Shop with a Cop” experience, courtesy of the National Policing Institute: “And I can tell you, watching the joy on the children’s faces is something that stays with you for a long while.”

“To be honest, it’s the same for everyone in my department that participates. As a group, we feel fortunate to have a chance to give back while connecting with the community.”

Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
