Shopify CEO Takes Page Out of Musk's Playbook, Tells Woke Media Activist to Get Lost

Billionaire Elon Musk applauded Canadian e-commerce platform Shopify for refusing to bend the knee to leftist mobs that tried to bully the corporation into banning the Twitter account Libs of Tik Tok from its online storefront.

CEO Tobi Lutke said Shopify would not kick Libs of Tik Tok off its platform because it had not violated any company policy. The account, run by Chaya Raichik, mocks and exposes leftists by reposting videos and other content they share on social media.

Lutke said his company will not cave to any “bad faith narrative” being frivolously promoted by the corporate media to target certain groups.

“Shopify has a published acceptable use policy and a principled process to apply it,” the Canadian billionaire tweeted on Saturday. “Pressure groups on all sides try to influence it sometimes and CBC needs to see through that, not amplify bad faith narrative.”

The Shopify founder was responding to a Twitter rant by left-wing activist Nandini Jammi, who heads an advertising watchdog that targets conservatives, in which she shared an article from Canada’s CBC about the Libs of Tik Tok decision.

Shopify has a published acceptable use policy and a principled process to apply it. Pressure groups on all sides try to influence it sometimes and CBC needs to see through that not amplify bad faith narrative — tobi lutke (@tobi) November 26, 2022

In her tirade, Jammi — whose claim to fame is trying to bankrupt Breitbart and Fox News by bullying its advertisers — disingenuously accused Lutke of “stepping in personally to protect Shopify accounts linked to terrorism & violence.”

Five years ago, I co-founded the campaign to make Breitbart unprofitable. They lost 90% of their ad revenues in 3 months. Today, we’re launching the campaign to take on Fox News — and we know exactly how to get the job done. cc @mediagazer https://t.co/3ie3QRwIsd — Nandini Jammi (@nandoodles) June 9, 2022

The tweet implied that Libs of Tik Tok was linked to “terrorism and violence.”

The account has been repeatedly targeted because it illuminates and criticizes the left’s toxic glorification of transgenderism, lionization of sex-change surgery for children and normalization of drag queen story hours for toddlers.

“Drag queen story hour” a nonprofit which receives tax dollars to go into schools and public libraries to teach kids about drag- admits that they use drag to introduce kids to queerness. Our taxes are are being used to sexualize and confuse our kids. pic.twitter.com/GgtYL5Jp3G — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 28, 2022

Young children hand money to a drag queen at a “family-friendly all ages” drag show in Virginia pic.twitter.com/RmZNAxE66W — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 28, 2022

“Good for you!” Musk tweeted in response to Lutke’s defiant stance against censorship and cancel mobs.

Good for you! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 28, 2022

Libs of Tik Tok also applauded Lutke, saying his bravery was a “master class on how to respond to woke media activists.”

A master class on how to respond to woke media activists — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 28, 2022

Musk’s tweet praising Shopify was itself applauded by some conservatives, many of whom praised the Tesla founder for setting an example on how to deal with left-wing cancel mobs.

This is the way. We must offer positive reinforcement to anyone who stands on the side of free speech. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) November 28, 2022

Good for his and you for standing up to the Woke Huckster Crybullies. “HELP BIG TECH BROTHER! WE’RE BEING BULLIED”, cried the crybully as they continued to bully anyone who didn’t agree with their insane ideology. — Nick Flor 🥋+🇺🇸 (@ProfessorF) November 28, 2022

The massive immune response we are seeing from Left-wing media and Big Tech to @elonmusk‘s commitment to free speech on Twitter should frighten you. It has revealed their rabid obsession for complete narrative control. This is a battle they cannot be allowed to win.🛡️ — Colin Wright (@SwipeWright) November 28, 2022

In typical left-wing fashion, Jammi reacted to Musk by vindictively threatening to destroy Twitter.

Hello My King! What’s it like to run a business with no revenues? https://t.co/BnyFdUtAJt — Nandini Jammi (@nandoodles) November 28, 2022

The left has targeted companies that advertise on the social media platform since he purchased it and ended its practice of silencing conservatives.

“In recent weeks, 50 of the top 100 advertisers have either announced or seemingly stopped advertising on Twitter,” the left-wing anti-free-speech organization Media Matters said last week.

In spite of that, Musk reaffirmed his commitment to free speech Monday, saying the war against partisan censorship is bigger than any one company or individual.

This is a battle for the future of civilization. If free speech is lost even in America, tyranny is all that lies ahead. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 29, 2022

“This is a battle for the future of civilization,” Musk tweeted. “If free speech is lost even in America, tyranny is all that lies ahead.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.