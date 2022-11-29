Parler Share
Shopify CEO Takes Page Out of Musk's Playbook, Tells Woke Media Activist to Get Lost

 By Samantha Chang  November 29, 2022 at 9:07am
Billionaire Elon Musk applauded Canadian e-commerce platform Shopify for refusing to bend the knee to leftist mobs that tried to bully the corporation into banning the Twitter account Libs of Tik Tok from its online storefront.

CEO Tobi Lutke said Shopify would not kick Libs of Tik Tok off its platform because it had not violated any company policy. The account, run by Chaya Raichik, mocks and exposes leftists by reposting videos and other content they share on social media.

Lutke said his company will not cave to any “bad faith narrative” being frivolously promoted by the corporate media to target certain groups.

“Shopify has a published acceptable use policy and a principled process to apply it,” the Canadian billionaire tweeted on Saturday. “Pressure groups on all sides try to influence it sometimes and CBC needs to see through that, not amplify bad faith narrative.”

The Shopify founder was responding to a Twitter rant by left-wing activist Nandini Jammi, who heads an advertising watchdog that targets conservatives, in which she shared an article from Canada’s CBC about the Libs of Tik Tok decision.

In her tirade, Jammi — whose claim to fame is trying to bankrupt Breitbart and Fox News by bullying its advertisers — disingenuously accused Lutke of “stepping in personally to protect Shopify accounts linked to terrorism & violence.”

The tweet implied that Libs of Tik Tok was linked to “terrorism and violence.”

The account has been repeatedly targeted because it illuminates and criticizes the left’s toxic glorification of transgenderism, lionization of sex-change surgery for children and normalization of drag queen story hours for toddlers.

“Good for you!” Musk tweeted in response to Lutke’s defiant stance against censorship and cancel mobs.

Libs of Tik Tok also applauded Lutke, saying his bravery was a “master class on how to respond to woke media activists.”

Musk’s tweet praising Shopify was itself applauded by some conservatives, many of whom praised the Tesla founder for setting an example on how to deal with left-wing cancel mobs.

In typical left-wing fashion, Jammi reacted to Musk by vindictively threatening to destroy Twitter.

The left has targeted companies that advertise on the social media platform since he purchased it and ended its practice of silencing conservatives.

“In recent weeks, 50 of the top 100 advertisers have either announced or seemingly stopped advertising on Twitter,” the left-wing anti-free-speech organization Media Matters said last week.

In spite of that, Musk reaffirmed his commitment to free speech Monday, saying the war against partisan censorship is bigger than any one company or individual.

“This is a battle for the future of civilization,” Musk tweeted. “If free speech is lost even in America, tyranny is all that lies ahead.”

Samantha Chang
Contributor, Commentary
Samantha Chang is a politics writer, lawyer and financial editor based in NYC.
Conversation