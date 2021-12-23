Share
Shopper Catches Alleged Purse Snatcher; Crowd Makes Him Do One Thing to 87-Year-Old Victim Before Cops Arrive

 By Jack Davis  December 23, 2021 at 12:38pm
Long before the police could get there, some Ohio citizens who understood justice were there to help 87-year-old Pat Goins.

On Dec. 5, Goins was shopping in a Kroger store in Lemon Township, Ohio.

While she was walking down an aisle, someone thought she would be an easy target.

“He stole my purse out of the cart,” Goins said.

Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones identified the man involved in the attempted robbery as Derek Vauhn, 58, of Middletown, according to WXIX-TV.

Goins said multiple people chased the man who allegedly took her purse.

Shopper Deshawn Pressley caught the suspect in the store parking lot and was filmed in the act.



“He ran right past me and I chased him down,” Pressley said. “He got to his car and everything, but I grabbed him, held him to the floor, got him down. Did what I had to do until the police arrived.”

Are these folks all heroes for preventing a robbery?

There was one more thing that Pressley and the others gathered around insisted upon after the robbery was prevented.

“They told him he better apologize to me. He said he was sorry, he said he was sorry,” Goins said.

Vauhn was arrested and charged with robbery and theft. Goins told WXIX that the suspect never touched her; he just wanted the $60 in her purse.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office later gave Pressley the Citizen’s Award, according to the TV station.

“I’m glad that he received this honor,” Goins said, “because he’s my hero.”

“You’re the man,” Jones, the sheriff, told Pressley at the ceremony. “I’m very proud of you.”

Goins and Pressley said they will continue what has become a friendship. Goins said she wants to meet Pressley’s daughter and be friends with her as well.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
