Shopping Center Caves to the Left, Refuses To Renew Chick-fil-A Lease Over Donations to Christian Groups

The gluttonous monster that is progressive outrage culture feasted once again this week on its favorite American fast-food chain.

According to the BBC, the first Chick-fil-A restaurant located in the United Kingdom will soon be forced out of the Oracle shopping center in Reading, England.

The Reading Chick-fil-A, which opened last week, was immediately subject to boycott threats and protests from LGBT rights activists and British politicians angered by the chain’s arrival in the U.K.

Now, little more than a week after its grand opening, Oracle released a statement announcing the shopping center’s intent to do the “right thing” and deny Chick-fil-A a lease renewal opportunity at the end of its “six-month pilot period.”

I’m pleased that The Oracle has listened to concerns from #Readingpride #rdguk BBC News – Reading Chick-fil-A outlet to close in LGBT rights row https://t.co/EueyfxLmKd — Matt Rodda (@MattRodda) October 19, 2019

“We always look to introduce new concepts for our customers, however, we have decided on this occasion that the right thing to do is to only allow Chick-Fil-A to trade with us for the initial six-month pilot period, and not to extend the lease any further,” the statement read.

And for what horrible atrocity against the LGBT community will the prominent, family-owned chain be denied its ability to do business in the shopping center?

Well, Chick-fil-A is owned by — of all people — a group of devout Christians who have committed the unforgivable crime of supporting traditional marriage!

Oh, the horror.

What’s worse?

The bigoted individuals at the top have also found it in their hearts to give millions of dollars in company profits to other Christian organizations that have pledged public support for traditional marriage!

Of course, according to the Washington Examiner, those organizations are charities like the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and the Salvation Army — charities dedicated to providing clothing to low-income families or supporting healthy, well-rounded lifestyles for children around the world.

“Our giving has always focused on youth and education. We have never donated with the purpose of supporting a social or political agenda,” Chick-fil-A said in a statement. “There are 145,000 people — black, white; gay, straight; Christian, non-Christian — who represent Chick-fil-A.”

But in this day and age, the content of your character and the goodness of your deeds need not apply.

Civility, unity and tolerance have been sacrificed at by the new left in favor of ideologically totalitarian progressivism.

It’s no longer possible to disagree with someone’s beliefs but respect them as a person and support their right speak — or at least exist.

To break from progressive orthodoxy even at the most minute level is to ensure that you are labeled a bigot and promptly savaged into silence.

Dissent is damaging and free speech is dangerous.

Unfortunately for those who have weaponized this ideology, however, they are too short-sited to realize small gains like the closing of a Chick-fil-A or the canceling of a comedian’s “offensive” show translate into major losses in the long run.

And if you need an example, just look at the way Chick-fil-A has more than doubled its share of the American fast-food marketplace since its enemies in the alphabet soup community began terrorizing the chain for its Christian values.

