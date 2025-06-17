Shortest Term Ever? - Israel Decapitates New Chief of Iranian Armed Forces Right After He Takes Over for Last Chief, Whom They Also Killed

Israel said that its campaign to degrade Iran’s military infrastructure has scored a major victory by degrading its command infrastructure, as well.

“The Israeli Defense Forces say they have killed the chief of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s armed forces. Ali Shadmani had only been in the position for a few days. He was appointed after his predecessor was killed by the Israeli military just days earlier,” journalist Yashar Ali posted on X.

Shadmani was in charge of Iran’s military emergency command for about four days, according to the Times of Israel.

Maj. Gen. Gholam Ali Rashid, Shadmani’s predecessor, was killed Friday when Israel opened its attack on Iran.

The IDF said Shadmani was the most senior military commander remaining and the “war chief of staff,” who it considered the closest military commander to Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran’s supreme leader.

“He commanded both the Revolutionary Guards and the Iranian Armed Forces,” the IDF said. “In his various roles, he had a direct influence on Iran’s offensive plans targeting the State of Israel.”

The headquarters commanded by Shadmani “was responsible for managing combat operations and approving Iran’s attack plans,” the IDF explained.

The strike that killed Shadmani came after one that targeted a command center used by Iranian military leaders, according to the Times of Israel.

“We neutralized the Iranian regime’s main military emergency headquarters,” IDF Operations Directorate chief Maj. Gen. Oded Basiuk said, sending commanders fleeing.

The IDF is “prepared and ready to continue eliminating the heads of terror in Iran, one by one,” he said.

Defense Minister Israel Katz said the Israeli Air Force will strike “very significant targets, strategic targets, targets of the regime and infrastructure” in Tehran on Tuesday, according to the Times of Israel.

“There are more than 10 nuclear targets” Israel is “on the verge of destroying,” Katz said.

Although Israel has not fully focused on Iran’s nuclear program after the initial wave of assault, Basiuk said Israel has not forgotten about it.

“We continue to strike nuclear targets to deepen the achievement, according to a plan and at a timing that suits us,” he said.

“We are striking the terror regime, not the people, who deserve a better future. Those who endanger us are the leadership in Tehran, not the people walking the streets of Shiraz.”

The IDF “will not allow a nuclear Iran to turn the Middle East into a graveyard.”

