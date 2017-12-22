Shortly After Papa John’s Apologizes to NFL, Founder Announces He’s Stepping Down

Papa John’s founder and CEO John Schnatter will be stepping down from his position next month, two months after he criticized the NFL over the national anthem protests. The company later apologized for his remarks.

In November, Schnatter blamed the controversy regarding football players who kneel during the national anthem for “polarizing the customer, polarizing the country” and slowing down sales at the pizza chain restaurant, which is a sponsor and advertiser of the NFL.

“We are totally disappointed that the NFL and its leadership did not resolve the ongoing situation to the satisfaction of all parties long ago,” he said in a conference call with investors. “This should have been nipped in the bud a year and a half ago,” according to Business Insider.

After some white supremacists agreed with Schnatter’s comments, the company apologized several weeks later. Now, the chain’s founder will be stepping down.

On Jan. 1, Schnatter will be replaced as CEO by current Chief Operating Officer Steve Ritchie.

Ritichie didn’t say whether or not the NFL comments were a factor in Schnatter stepping down, but he did say that it was “the right time to make this change.”

“I think it’s possible that this was a conscious decision to get him out of the line of fire,” restaurant analyst John Gordon said. “The focus of the brand needs to be the pizza.”

Schnatter will still appear on Papa John’s pizza boxes and in commercials. He will remain chairman of the board and the company’s biggest shareholder, according to The Associated Press.

New ads will come out next year, but the company said it had “no plans to remove John from our communications.”

Many Twitter users did not seem to be happy about the news.

So the @NFL kNeelers Football League players get free speech on their knees while on the job, but @PapaJohns doesn't? Got it. — JeepHavasu (@JeepHavasu) December 22, 2017

Shame on you @PapaJohns for pushing your founder out! The NFL players who protested keep their jobs but John loses his for criticizing them? He stated FACTS. Keep your mediocre pizza– I'll shop elsewhere. 👎🏼#JohnSchnatter #BoycottPapaJohns — Jenn (@jls1302) December 22, 2017

I, like many other Americans, have been boycotting @PapaJohns due to their sponsorship of the NFL, but, after this last stunt from them, making their CEO step down due to his support of the Flag, & our Anthem, I will NEVER purchase anything from them again. #GoodbyePapa — Loru (@LoruYaz) December 22, 2017

Schnatter founded the pizza chain more than 30 years ago in a broom closet at his father’s bar, the AP reported. Papa John’s now has more than 5,000 locations.

Ritchie started at Papa John’s by making pizzas and answering phones. He worked his way up, becoming a franchise owner in 2006. three years ago, he was promoted to COO.

“I am humbled to take on this role,” Ritchie said, according to Business Wire.

“By focusing on our team members, we will deliver the world class experiences our customers deserve. At Papa John’s, any opportunity is achievable if you dedicate yourself to putting your best foot forward every day. I’m certain our future company leaders are delivering pizzas in one of our 5,000 stores around the world right now.”

