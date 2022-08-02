Share
News

'He Shot My Arm Off!': Elderly Shop Owner Sends 4 Robbery Suspects Fleeing to the Hospital After Pulling Out His Shotgun

 By Michael Austin  August 2, 2022 at 9:50am
Share

On 2:45 a.m. Sunday morning, four men, one of them armed with a rifle, attempted to rob a Los Angeles convenience store.

It is unlikely the four men thought the 80-year-old man behind the counter would cause much trouble. For that assumption, those men paid dearly.

Footage of the attempted robbery shows the 80-year-old, Craig Cope, the store’s owner, pulling out a shotgun. He then shot one of the suspects in the arm, sending the rest of them fleeing to their car.

In the footage, the man shot by Cope can be heard screaming as he retreats.

“He shot my arm off. He shot my arm off,” the man said.

Trending:
Biden Leaves Out 1 Key Detail from al-Zawahiri Assassination That Ties Everything to Russia

Three of the four suspects are now in jail, KCBS-TV reported. The fourth is at the hospital recovering from his injuries.


Speaking with KCBS-TV, one of Cope’s employees expressed adoration and respect for her employer.

“It’s not his first rodeo,” one employee, Marnie, said. “He saw on the surveillance, he saw them coming out of the vehicle with weapons.”

Is the right to use a gun for self-defense?

“I’m proud to call him my boss,” she said. “He makes us feel better about being here, you know.”

According to KCBS-TV, Cope “suffered a heart attack as a result of the traumatic series of events.”

That being said, the 80-year-old is expected to make a full recovery.

Many prominent conservatives shared the video on Twitter, along with some added commentary.

Related:
Suspect Allegedly Attacks Random Strangers, Then Comes Face-to-Face with the One Man Who Could Stop Him

“The robber is now unarmed,” Christian content creator Kangmin Lee wrote in jest.

“Feel good story of the day,” wrote Kira Davis, the Deputy Managing Editor of Redstate.

“No tears for the morons,” Washington Examiner opinion writer Kimberly Ross tweeted.

Kathy Barnette, the national spokesman for 1776 Action, tweeted the video out as well, adding merely a punching emoji.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Michael Austin
Supervising Reporter
Michael Austin joined The Western Journal as a staff reporter in 2020. Since then, he has authored hundreds of stories, including numerous original reports. He also co-hosts the outlet's video podcast, "WJ Live."
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, Michael volunteered as a social media influencer for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, he went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal in 2020 as a staff reporter.

Since then, Michael has been promoted to the role of supervising staff reporter. His responsibilities now include directing the reporting team.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Culture, Faith, Politics, Education, Entertainment




These Violent Facts About LGBT Couples Are So Real Even Biden's DOJ Forced to Admit Inconvenient Truth
Experts Warn EV Owners May See Soaring Costs After Mechanics Realize They're Losing Money
Bezos Slinks Away After Fed-Up Locals Announce Creative Revenge for Plan to Clear the River for His Mega-Yacht
Watch: After Asking for Directions from Staff, Biden Signs Executive Order in Defiance of SCOTUS Ruling
Father Opens Fire 3 Times, Neutralizes Daughter's Ex After He Allegedly Breaks In
See more...

Conversation